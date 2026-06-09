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HomeNewsRenu Bhatia Resigns As Haryana Women's Commission Chief Amid Nurses' Protest Row

Renu Bhatia Resigns As Haryana Women's Commission Chief Amid Nurses' Protest Row

Renu Bhatia resigned as Haryana Women's Commission chief after statewide protests by nurses over controversial remarks.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Haryana Women's Commission chief resigned after controversial hospital remarks.
  • Her hospital comments sparked widespread anger among nurses.
  • Nurses' statewide protests prompted her resignation amid pressure.

Haryana Women's Commission Chairperson Renu Bhatia has resigned from her post amid a widening controversy over her remarks during a dispute at Kurukshetra's LNJP Hospital. Her exit comes after days of protests by nursing staff across the state, who accused her of insulting the profession and demanded both an apology and her removal. The row snowballed into a statewide agitation, with nurses staging demonstrations outside hospitals and pressing the government to take action. Bhatia had earlier maintained that she would not apologise for her remarks.

Resignation After Backlash

The controversy stemmed from an interaction between Bhatia and a nursing officer at LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra. Nursing staff alleged that the Women's Commission chief behaved inappropriately towards the officer and made remarks that hurt the dignity of the profession.

The issue quickly escalated, triggering protests by nursing officers in several districts, including Panipat. Demonstrators insisted that the nursing officer involved had committed no wrongdoing and demanded a public apology from Bhatia.

Also Read: 'Murder Of Democracy': Congress Protests Outside EC Office Over Natarajan Row

Statewide Protests

Protesters argued that the remarks had offended nursing staff across the state and undermined their professional dignity. Many described the controversy as a matter of respect rather than an isolated workplace dispute.

Amid the growing unrest, Haryana Health Minister Arti Rao said she would hold discussions with the Staff Nurses' Union over the matter. Referring to the incident at Kurukshetra, Rao described it as "very shameful" and noted that the Chief Medical Officer concerned had already been dismissed.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha Poll Row Intensifies As Congress Vows Legal Fight, Alleges 'Seat Theft'

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
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Renu Bhatia Haryana Women's Commission Haryana Nurses Protest
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