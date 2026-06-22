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HomeNewsRebel TMC MLA Ritabrata Takes Big Action, Suspends Abhishek Banerjee

Rebel TMC MLA Ritabrata Takes Big Action, Suspends Abhishek Banerjee

Rebel TMC leaders suspended Abhishek Banerjee and claimed control of the party, while a fresh corruption complaint over Amphan relief funds added to his troubles.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 07:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rebel faction claimed TMC control, suspended Abhishek Banerjee.
  • New leadership structure announced, Arup Roy became President.
  • Fresh corruption complaint lodged against Abhishek regarding relief funds.

The Trinamool Congress plunged deeper into crisis on Monday as the rebel faction led by Ritabrata formally claimed control of the party and suspended TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The dramatic move came at a meeting of dissident leaders and MLAs at Novotel in New Town, Kolkata, where rebels asserted that theirs was the “real Trinamool Congress”. T

Rebels Suspend Abhishek

At the Novotel meeting, the Ritabrata-led faction passed a resolution suspending Abhishek Banerjee from the party with immediate effect. Rebel leaders maintained that the decision followed a formal motion adopted by the gathering, which they described as a legitimate meeting of the Trinamool Congress.

Also Read: 15 killed, 4 Injured In Massive Fire At Lucknow Coaching Centre; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

New Leadership Structure Announced

Soon after suspending Abhishek, the faction unveiled a new National Working Committee, appointing Arup Roy as President. An 11-member committee was constituted to steer the organisation, with leaders declaring that the restructured body now represented the authentic Trinamool Congress.

Trouble Mounts For Against Abhishek

The pressure on Abhishek Banerjee intensified after a fresh corruption complaint was lodged against him at Falta police station over the alleged misuse of Cyclone Amphan relief funds. BJP leader Abhijit Das, alias Bobby, accused Banerjee and others of irregularities in the distribution of fishermen’s relief and housing assistance in Falta Block, alleging fake beneficiary records, multiple members of the same family receiving benefits, and the possible embezzlement of more than Rs 47 crore in government funds. 

Abhishek’s close aide Jahangir Khan and former Falta MLA Shankar Kumar Naskar have also been named.

Also Read: 'Not One, But Six Tigers Here': Shinde Welcomes Rebel MPs Into Shiv Sena Camp

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 07:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Mamata Banerjee TMC Mamata Banerjee
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