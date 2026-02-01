'Rare But Serious': WHO Chief Warns After Nipah Virus Cases In India Spark Global Concern

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday cautioned that while Nipah virus cases are rare, the disease remains serious. He also said that cases linked to the current outbreak were confined to India, with no reports from any other country.

“The two case of Nipah virus infection reported by India in West Bengal are the third in this state since the virus was first identified in 1998,” Ghebreyesus worte in a post on X. He added that Indian authorities were monitoring more than 190 contacts and that none had developed symptoms so far.

“Authorities have increased disease surveillance and testing, implemented prevention and control measures in health care settings, and are keeping the public informed about how to protect themselves,” he further wrote.

Nipah is a rare but serious disease.



No cases have been reported in any other country linked to this outbreak.



No International Spread Detected

The WHO chief’s remarks came a day after the global health body said the outbreak posed a “low risk” of further spread and that there was no need for travel or trade restrictions. The organisation also stated that there was no evidence of increased human-to-human transmission, keeping the overall risk assessment low.

No cases linked to the outbreak have been reported outside India.

Status Of Cases In West Bengal

Two cases of Nipah virus infection were earlier confirmed in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, both involving nurses. Health officials later said both patients showed improvement and tested negative for the virus. The male nurse was discharged, while the female nurse was taken off ventilator support and remains under observation.

“Both cases developed symptoms typical of severe NiV infection in late December 2025 and were admitted to hospital in early January 2026. As of 21 January 2026, the second case showed clinical improvement, while the first case remained under critical care,” the WHO said in a release.

Nipah is a rare but serious disease that spreads from bats to humans, often through close contact or contaminated food, the WHO has said. Symptoms include fever, muscle pain and headaches, which can make early detection difficult.

In severe cases, infection can lead to swelling of the brain, with fatality rates ranging between 40 per cent and 75 per cent.