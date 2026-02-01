Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews'Rare But Serious': WHO Chief Warns After Nipah Virus Cases In India Spark Global Concern

'Rare But Serious': WHO Chief Warns After Nipah Virus Cases In India Spark Global Concern

The WHO chief said that Nipah virus infection is a rare but serious disease after two cases were confirmed in West Bengal, India. No international spread has been detected so far.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 10:26 AM (IST)

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday cautioned that while Nipah virus cases are rare, the disease remains serious. He also said that cases linked to the current outbreak were confined to India, with no reports from any other country.

“The two case of Nipah virus infection reported by India in West Bengal are the third in this state since the virus was first identified in 1998,” Ghebreyesus worte in a post on X. He added that Indian authorities were monitoring more than 190 contacts and that none had developed symptoms so far.

“Authorities have increased disease surveillance and testing, implemented prevention and control measures in health care settings, and are keeping the public informed about how to protect themselves,” he further wrote. 

No International Spread Detected

The WHO chief’s remarks came a day after the global health body said the outbreak posed a “low risk” of further spread and that there was no need for travel or trade restrictions. The organisation also stated that there was no evidence of increased human-to-human transmission, keeping the overall risk assessment low.

No cases linked to the outbreak have been reported outside India.

Status Of Cases In West Bengal

Two cases of Nipah virus infection were earlier confirmed in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, both involving nurses. Health officials later said both patients showed improvement and tested negative for the virus. The male nurse was discharged, while the female nurse was taken off ventilator support and remains under observation.

“Both cases developed symptoms typical of severe NiV infection in late December 2025 and were admitted to hospital in early January 2026. As of 21 January 2026, the second case showed clinical improvement, while the first case remained under critical care,” the WHO said in a release.

Nipah is a rare but serious disease that spreads from bats to humans, often through close contact or contaminated food, the WHO has said. Symptoms include fever, muscle pain and headaches, which can make early detection difficult.

In severe cases, infection can lead to swelling of the brain, with fatality rates ranging between 40 per cent and 75 per cent.

Related Video

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
WHO Nipah Outbreak Nipah Nipah Virus
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
Cities
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
World
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
World
Balochistan In Chaos: 27 Pak Personnel Killed, 9 Officials Taken Hostage As BLA Attack Continues After 17 Hours
Balochistan In Chaos: 27 Pak Personnel Killed, 9 Taken Hostage As BLA Attack Continues After 17 Hours
Advertisement

Videos

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls
Rajasthan News: Jodhpur Police Form SIT to Probe Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death as Mystery Deepens on Fourth Day Investigation
Politics: AIMIM Pushes for Dalit–Muslim Alliance, Holds Talks with BSP in Uttar Pradesh
Patna NEET Student Death Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Recommends CBI Probe Amid Rising Pressure
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Faction Rejects Merger Claims, Says Sunetra Pawar Should Lead NCP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget