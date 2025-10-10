Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsArmed Men Arrested After Shootout With Police In Ranchi, Weapons Seized

Armed Men Arrested After Shootout With Police In Ranchi, Weapons Seized

In Ranchi, police arrested four armed men after a shootout near Hochar village. Two suspects on a motorcycle fired at police, who returned fire, injuring them.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 07:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ranchi: Four armed men were arrested in Ranchi on Friday after a gunfight with the police left two of them injured, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, police tried to intercept a motorcycle at Thakurgaon Road near Hochar village in Ratu police station area around 3 am, he said.

The two men on the motorcycle fired 25 rounds at the police with a pistol and tried to escape, he added.

"Police also opened fire, in which both the criminals received gunshot wounds on their legs. We then took them into custody," SP (Ranchi Rural) Praveen Pushkar said.

"During interrogation, they said two of their accomplices were waiting for them in a four-wheeler. Police then nabbed the other two from a nearby area," he added.

Pushkar said eight pistols were recovered from those arrested, along with several rounds of cartridges.

"The two injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital. An investigation is underway," he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 07:21 PM (IST)
Police Injured Arrest Gunfight Shootout RANCHI Hochar
Read more
