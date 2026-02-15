Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Home News 'Ram Was Written On The Ring Recovered From Tipu's Body,' Says Owaisi Amid Maharashtra Controversy

During his speech, Owaisi advised Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to “correct his history”, adding that political leaders should rely on documented records rather than social media narratives.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 09:30 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A political controversy has erupted after Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal compared Tipu Sultan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The remark triggered sharp criticism from the BJP, which termed it “shameful”. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has now entered the debate, strongly defending Tipu Sultan and describing him as a martyr who died fighting the British. The exchange has intensified political tensions in Maharashtra, with leaders trading historical claims and counter-claims over legacy, nationalism and interpretations of India’s past.

Owaisi Calls Tipu A Martyr

Responding to the backlash, Owaisi said Tipu Sultan was martyred while fighting the British and never sought mercy from them. In a pointed remark, he contrasted Tipu’s resistance with Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, alleging that Savarkar had written mercy petitions to the British. Owaisi maintained that Tipu neither apologised nor promised compliance with colonial authorities, but instead fought with his sword until his death.

He further claimed that the British feared Tipu Sultan so deeply that his body lay unattended for nearly ninety minutes after his death. Owaisi also referred to a ring reportedly recovered from Tipu bearing the inscription “Ram”, arguing that this counters attempts to portray him through a narrow communal lens.

Invoking former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Owaisi said Kalam had written in Wings of Fire that India’s missile and rocket capabilities were, in a sense, fulfilling Tipu Sultan’s early vision. He also cited Mahatma Gandhi, claiming that Gandhi had described Tipu as a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in his writings.

Owaisi Targets Fadnavis; CM Rejects Comparison

During his speech, Owaisi advised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to “correct his history”, adding that political leaders should rely on documented records rather than social media narratives. He referred to the original copy of India’s Constitution, stating that it contains an image of Tipu Sultan, bearing the signatures of leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and B.R. Ambedkar. He questioned whether contemporary leaders considered themselves greater than those signatories.

Earlier, Fadnavis had criticised Sapkal’s comparison, asserting that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj liberated people from Mughal rule and established self-governance. He described any equivalence between Shivaji and Tipu Sultan as deeply objectionable and historically inappropriate.

The controversy continues to generate sharp political reactions across party lines.

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 09:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tipu Sultan Mahrashtra Tipu Sultan Shivaji Comparison
