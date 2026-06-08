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HomeNewsRam Temple Donation Row: Reports Of 4 Detained Are Fake, Says Ayodhya Police

Ram Temple Donation Row: Reports Of 4 Detained Are Fake, Says Ayodhya Police

Ayodhya Police denied reports of four arrests in the Ram Temple funds case. But with an audit underway and politics heating up, the controversy is far from over.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ayodhya Police deny detaining four over Ram Temple fund irregularities.
  • Officials clarified no detentions; routine fund audit is underway.
  • Controversy began after SP leader alleged missing Ram Temple funds.

The controversy over alleged irregularities in the Ram Temple's donation boxes has taken a new turn. Reports claiming that four people were detained and cash was recovered in connection with the case have been denied by the Ayodhya Police. Senior officials have described the circulating reports as misleading, saying no individual has been detained or questioned over any alleged misappropriation of donation funds. 

Officials confirmed that a routine audit is currently underway and clarified that reports of four people being held are completely false. The matter, they said, pertains to individuals associated with the Ram Temple premises and the Trust.

How Did The Ram Temple Donation Controversy Begin?

The row started after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that crores of rupees donated to the Ram Temple had gone missing and demanded that the court take suo motu cognisance of the matter. His remarks triggered a political storm, drawing reactions from saints, temple authorities and political leaders.

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Ram Temple Trust member Dinendra Das had earlier expressed confidence in the Trust's functioning, while stating that any investigation would be welcome if it helped clear doubts. 

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai said the Trust undergoes periodic internal audits involving representatives of the Trust and the State Bank of India, adding that no significant irregularities had been found so far.

What Are Political Parties Saying About The Ram Temple Funds Row?

The issue has also sparked a political war of words. Samajwadi Party leaders have raised questions over the handling of temple funds, while rival parties accused the opposition of attempting to politicise matters related to the Ram Temple.

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With police firmly rejecting the detention reports and an audit already in progress, the situation remains politically charged. The coming days will likely bring more clarity on whether the internal audit surfaces any concerns or puts the matter to rest entirely.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has anyone been detained in connection with the Ram Temple donation controversy?

No, the Ayodhya Police have denied reports of four people being detained or questioned regarding alleged misappropriation of donation funds. They described these circulating reports as misleading.

How did the controversy over Ram Temple donations begin?

The controversy began after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that crores of rupees donated to the Ram Temple had gone missing. He demanded that the court take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

What is the Ram Temple Trust's response to the allegations?

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai stated the Trust undergoes periodic internal audits with State Bank of India. No significant irregularities have been found so far.

Is there any ongoing investigation into the Ram Temple donation funds?

Officials confirmed that a routine audit is currently underway regarding the donation funds. The matter pertains to individuals associated with the Ram Temple premises and the Trust.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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