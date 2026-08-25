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English NewsNewsRakshabandhan Gift For UP Women: Roadways Buses Free For Life If You Are Above 60

Rakshabandhan Gift For UP Women: Roadways Buses Free For Life If You Are Above 60

Under the approved proposal, women above 60 years of age will be able to travel free of charge on all Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation buses.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UP approves lifetime free bus travel for women 60+.
  • Scheme fulfills BJP's 2022 promise; 8.1 million women benefit.
  • Free travel extends to all women during Raksha Bandhan.

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a proposal to provide free travel on Uttar Pradesh Roadways buses to women above the age of 60, ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

A total of 24 proposals were cleared during the Yogi Adityanath government's cabinet meeting. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to launch the free-travel scheme on Wednesday.

Women Above 60 To Travel Free On Roadways Buses

Under the approved proposal, women above 60 years of age will be able to travel free of charge on all Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation buses.

The scheme, named the Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrishakti Scheme, will provide eligible women with free bus travel for life.

According to the 2011 Census, around 8.1 million women are expected to benefit from the scheme. Passengers will have to produce their Aadhaar or voter ID cards to verify their age while availing the facility.

UP Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said the cabinet had approved the proposal for free travel for women above 60.

BJP Had Promised Scheme In 2022

The move comes after the BJP had promised free bus travel for women above 60 during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The government has now cleared the proposal as part of the cabinet decisions ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

Free Bus Travel On Raksha Bandhan

The free-travel benefit will also be available during Raksha Bandhan.

As in previous years, women will be able to travel free of charge on Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation buses on August 26, 28 and 29. The facility will be available from 6 am on August 27 to midnight on August 29, according to the information provided.

250 Electric Buses Approved

The Transport Department has also approved the purchase of 250 electric buses, including 42-seater and 52-seater buses, at a cost of 425 rupees.

Dayashankar Singh said the decision was a significant gift for women ahead of Raksha Bandhan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible for the new free bus travel scheme in Uttar Pradesh?

Women above 60 years of age are eligible for free travel on all Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation buses. This scheme, called Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrishakti Scheme, provides free travel for life.

How can eligible women verify their age for the free bus travel scheme?

To avail the free travel facility, eligible women will need to produce their Aadhaar or voter ID cards. These documents will be used to verify their age.

When will Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launch the free travel scheme?

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to launch the free-travel scheme on Wednesday. The proposal was approved by the cabinet ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

Will all women get free bus travel during Raksha Bandhan?

Yes, women will be able to travel free of charge on Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation buses during Raksha Bandhan. This facility will be available from 6 am on August 27 to midnight on August 29.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Aug 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Roadways Buses UP Women Rakshabandhan Gift Roadways Bus Ride Free For Life
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