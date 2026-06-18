Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsRajya Sabha Poll Results: NDA-Backed Parimal Nathwani Wins In Jharkhand, Cross-Voting Suspected

Rajya Sabha Poll Results: NDA-Backed Parimal Nathwani Wins In Jharkhand, Cross-Voting Suspected

NDA-backed Parimal Nathwani won a Rajya Sabha seat in Jharkhand, sparking speculation of cross-voting within the ruling INDIA bloc.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 07:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • JMM candidate also won, but Congress nominee faced defeat.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a significant political victory in Jharkhand after its supported independent candidate, Parimal Nathwani, won a Rajya Sabha seat despite the ruling INDIA bloc holding a numerical advantage in the state assembly. The outcome has triggered speculation about cross-voting within the ruling alliance and raised questions about the cohesion of the Hemant Soren-led coalition government. While Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Baidyanath Ram also won a seat, the defeat of the Congress nominee has handed the NDA a symbolic breakthrough in a state governed by the opposition alliance.

NDA Breakthrough

The Rajya Sabha election in Jharkhand was held for two seats. Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani, backed by the BJP, secured victory with 28 votes. JMM candidate Baidyanath Ram emerged successful with 31 votes, while Congress nominee Pranav Jha received 19 votes and lost the contest.

Three votes were declared invalid.

The result is being viewed as a setback for the INDIA bloc, which governs the state through a coalition led by the JMM and supported by the Congress, RJD and other parties. Political observers believe the outcome could have wider implications for the stability of the ruling alliance.

Cross-Voting Suspicion

The election arithmetic has fuelled speculation about cross-voting. In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, a candidate required 28 votes to secure election to the Upper House.

The NDA was estimated to have 24 votes of its own. Nathwani's victory with 28 votes therefore suggests that at least four legislators may have voted against their alliance's official line.

The current assembly strength includes 34 JMM MLAs, 16 Congress legislators, four from the RJD and two from the CPI(ML). The BJP has 21 MLAs, while the AJSU Party has one member.

Also Read: Congress Merger Fear, Hindutva Concerns: What 6 Rebel Sena (UBT) MPs Told Om Birla

Leaders React

Following Nathwani's victory, several NDA leaders hailed the result. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey congratulated Nathwani and claimed the outcome reflected a clear defeat for the opposition alliance.

BJP leader Sita Soren also extended her congratulations, while former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren described the victory as a major achievement for the NDA. He expressed confidence that Nathwani would help strengthen the implementation of central government welfare schemes in the state.

Also Read: Telegram Becoming ‘New Dark Web’: Centre Levels Serious Allegations In Delhi HC

Before You Go

Ayodhya Donation Probe Intensifies: SIT Questions Key Figures as Counting Room Video Fuels Row

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 Jun 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajya Sabha Elections Rajya Sabha Polls Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Polls Result
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Rajya Sabha Poll Results: NDA-Backed Parimal Nathwani Wins In Jharkhand, Cross-Voting Suspected
Rajya Sabha Poll Results: NDA-Backed Wins In Jharkhand, Cross-Voting Suspected
World
Tank Lid Flies Off, Thick Smoke Fills Sky As Ukraine Hits Moscow Refinery
Tank Lid Flies Off, Thick Smoke Fills Sky As Ukraine Hits Moscow Refinery
India
Five Indian Teenagers Arrested In Nepal After Alleged Kidnapping Of Minor Sparks Concern
Five Indian Teenagers Arrested In Nepal After Alleged Kidnapping Of Minor Sparks Concern
World
German FM Wadephul Vows NATO Will Defend ‘Every Centimeter’ If Russia Attacks
German FM Wadephul Vows NATO Will Defend ‘Every Centimeter’ If Russia Attacks
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Donation Probe Intensifies: SIT Questions Key Figures as Counting Room Video Fuels Row
Udaipur Adventure Scare: Two Tourists Rescued After Getting Stranded 70 Feet Above Ground
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Security Boosted for Rebel Uddhav Sena MPs Amid Defection Buzz
Delhi Crime Alert: Woman Found Dead in East of Kailash, Doctor Faces Murder Allegation
Ram Mandir Donation Dispute: Ayodhya Donation Row Deepens as New Video from Ram Mandir Counting Centre Sparks Questions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget