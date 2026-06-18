Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom JMM candidate also won, but Congress nominee faced defeat.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a significant political victory in Jharkhand after its supported independent candidate, Parimal Nathwani, won a Rajya Sabha seat despite the ruling INDIA bloc holding a numerical advantage in the state assembly. The outcome has triggered speculation about cross-voting within the ruling alliance and raised questions about the cohesion of the Hemant Soren-led coalition government. While Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Baidyanath Ram also won a seat, the defeat of the Congress nominee has handed the NDA a symbolic breakthrough in a state governed by the opposition alliance.

NDA Breakthrough

The Rajya Sabha election in Jharkhand was held for two seats. Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani, backed by the BJP, secured victory with 28 votes. JMM candidate Baidyanath Ram emerged successful with 31 votes, while Congress nominee Pranav Jha received 19 votes and lost the contest.

Three votes were declared invalid.

The result is being viewed as a setback for the INDIA bloc, which governs the state through a coalition led by the JMM and supported by the Congress, RJD and other parties. Political observers believe the outcome could have wider implications for the stability of the ruling alliance.

Cross-Voting Suspicion

The election arithmetic has fuelled speculation about cross-voting. In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, a candidate required 28 votes to secure election to the Upper House.

The NDA was estimated to have 24 votes of its own. Nathwani's victory with 28 votes therefore suggests that at least four legislators may have voted against their alliance's official line.

The current assembly strength includes 34 JMM MLAs, 16 Congress legislators, four from the RJD and two from the CPI(ML). The BJP has 21 MLAs, while the AJSU Party has one member.

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Leaders React

Following Nathwani's victory, several NDA leaders hailed the result. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey congratulated Nathwani and claimed the outcome reflected a clear defeat for the opposition alliance.

BJP leader Sita Soren also extended her congratulations, while former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren described the victory as a major achievement for the NDA. He expressed confidence that Nathwani would help strengthen the implementation of central government welfare schemes in the state.

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