Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Superstar Rajinikanth met Chennai sanitation worker Padma at his residence and honoured her with a gold chain, recognising her honesty after she returned gold jewellery worth around ₹45 lakh that she found during duty. The actor personally invited her and appreciated her act, which had already drawn praise from political leaders and the public. Padma, who works as a sanitation worker in Chennai’s T Nagar area, had discovered an unclaimed pouch containing around 45 sovereigns of gold ornaments while cleaning streets.

Honesty Rewarded, Kindness Comes Full Circle

Instead of keeping it, she informed her supervisors and handed the valuables to the Pondy Bazaar police, who later returned them to the rightful owners. Her act of honesty had earlier earned recognition from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who felicitated her and awarded a ₹1 lakh cheque. Rajinikanth later honoured her with a gold chain and shawl, with photos of the meeting going viral on social media.

Rajinikanth has, over the years, built a reputation for quietly supporting ordinary people and frontline workers. In several past instances, the superstar has extended financial help to daily wage workers, technicians and families facing medical emergencies, often without publicity.

Superstar Legacy Beyond The Screen

During the Covid-19 period as well, he contributed to relief funds and supported film industry workers affected by the shutdown. Fans and colleagues frequently highlight his off-screen prsona as being rooted in humility and gratitude, mirroring the larger-than-life yet grounded characters he has portrayed on screen. Widely regarded as one of India’s biggest film icons, Rajinikanth has had a career spanning nearly five decades, acting in over 160 films across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and other languages.

From Supporting Roles To Superstar

Starting with supporting roles in the late 1970s, he rose to superstardom with films like Baashha, Padayappa, Sivaji and Enthiran. Known for his signature style, dialogue delivery and mass appeal, he remains one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema even today. His recent projects, including Jailer and upcoming big-budget ventures, continue to draw massive fan interest, reinforcing his status as a pan-India and global Tamil cinema icon.