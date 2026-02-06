Rajasthan High Court Receives Bomb Threat; Judges Move To Chambers

Rajasthan High Court received a bomb threat via email, prompting immediate action. The threat, which specifically targeted the court premises, triggered an immediate security response and the suspension of judicial proceedings.

Following the notification, all judges promptly left their respective courtrooms and moved to the safety of their chambers. The courtrooms were vacated, and judicial work was temporarily halted as a precautionary measure.

While the judges moved to their chambers, a large number of advocates and litigants gathered in the central dome area of the High Court, awaiting further instructions from the authorities.

Security Measures Underway

The Jodhpur Police, along with specialized units, arrived at the site shortly after the threat was confirmed:

Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS): Teams are currently conducting a thorough sweep of the premises, including courtrooms, administrative blocks, and parking areas.

Dog Squad: Canine units have been deployed to detect any suspicious substances or objects.

ATS Involvement: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has been alerted to investigate the digital origin of the email and determine if this is a credible threat or a hoax.

Pattern of Hoax Threats

This incident follows a troubling series of similar threats directed at the Rajasthan High Court over the past few months.

In October and December 2025, both the Jodhpur and Jaipur seats received multiple threat emails. All previous threats were subsequently declared hoaxes after intensive search operations.

The recurring nature of these emails has caused disruption to the judicial system, leading to calls for stricter cybersecurity measures to trace the perpetrators.

Status Update: As of now, the search is ongoing. The High Court administration has requested all staff and visitors to remain calm and follow the security protocols.