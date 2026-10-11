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English NewsNews‘Raja Ki Jaan Tote Mein Hai’: CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka Targets Centre Over CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Alleges ‘Emergency-Like’ Situation

‘Raja Ki Jaan Tote Mein Hai’: CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka Targets Centre Over CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Alleges ‘Emergency-Like’ Situation

CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das attacked PM Modi after their release, alleging an “Emergency-like” situation, dictatorship and police excesses over protests demanding CEC's resignation.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP leaders attacked PM Modi post-detention, alleging dictatorship.
  • Ranka compared present restrictions to India's 1975 Emergency.
  • CJP claimed Centre protected CEC, changing protest's nature.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre after their release from detention, accusing the government of creating an “Emergency-like” situation in the country over protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club in Delhi, Ranka called Modi a “cowardly” Prime Minister and alleged that the past 72 hours had witnessed what he described as the “naked dance of dictatorship”. He claimed that thousands of people across the country had been detained and peaceful protesters had been assaulted.

“I have never seen a cowardly Prime Minister like Narendra Modi. In the last 72 hours, we have witnessed the naked dance of dictatorship,” Ranka said.

He alleged that the situation had damaged India’s reputation internationally and accused the government of turning a protest against the Election Commission into a confrontation with the Centre.

Ranka Compares Situation To Emergency

Ranka claimed that the restrictions imposed during the recent protests went beyond those witnessed during the Emergency of 1975.

He alleged that hundreds of trains had been cancelled, inconveniencing lakhs of people, to prevent protesters from reaching their designated protest site.

“Even during the Emergency of 1975, there was no need to shut down trains in this country,” Ranka said, accusing the government of being afraid of the protesters.

He added that the developments had changed the nature of the agitation, which was initially directed against the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

“The fight that was against the Election Commission, the fight that was against Gyanesh Kumar, has been turned by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah into a fight against themselves,” he said.

CJP Leader Accuses Delhi Police Of ‘Kidnapping’

Ranka also accused Delhi Police of taking him, Saurav Das and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke away against their will, alleging that they had been “kidnapped” rather than detained.

He further accused the police of behaving inhumanely when Dipke was informed about the death of his grandmother.

According to Ranka, Dipke repeatedly requested permission to speak to his cousin to understand what had happened, as his parents were anxious and had heart-related health concerns. He alleged that police personnel continued filming the situation instead of allowing him to make the call.

Ranka said Dipke had left for his ancestral village in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district after his release to attend his grandmother’s last rites.

‘King’s Life Lies In The Parrot’: Ranka Targets Modi Over CEC

Ranka alleged that the Centre was protecting Gyanesh Kumar and claimed that the Chief Election Commissioner was acting in the interests of the BJP.

Invoking the phrase, “The king’s life lies in the parrot,” he argued that the government’s response to the protests showed the importance it attached to the Election Commission chief.

He accused Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of trying to suppress the agitation and said the CJP’s fight would continue.

Ranka also said the party stood with Dipke and his family following their personal loss, adding that the protest had entered a new phase.

CJP Leaders Released After Appearing Before Magistrate

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were detained ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. They were released on Sunday after being produced before an executive magistrate.

CJP legal head Ratna Singh said the three were released after signing personal bonds under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), undertaking to maintain peace for one year. She said the bonds could be forfeited if the conditions were violated, and further legal consequences could follow.

The allegations made by Ranka and other CJP leaders were not accompanied by a response from Delhi Police in the supplied report.

Frequently Asked Questions

What were the CJP leaders protesting?

The CJP leaders were protesting to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They accused the government of creating an

Why were CJP leaders detained?

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das were detained ahead of a planned protest. They intended to protest at Jantar Mantar to demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

How were the CJP leaders released?

The CJP leaders were released after appearing before an executive magistrate. They signed personal bonds under Section 126 of BNSS, undertaking to maintain peace for one year.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Saurav Das CJP Protest Ashutosh Ranka
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