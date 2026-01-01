Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Watch: Tiger Appears In Front Of Priyanka Gandhi's Safari Vehicle At Ranthambore

Watch: Tiger Appears In Front Of Priyanka Gandhi’s Safari Vehicle At Ranthambore

Priyanka Gandhi is on a four-day visit to Ranthambore with her brother Rahul Gandhi and other family members. The group arrived at the national park on December 30.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 09:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi had a close wildlife encounter on Thursday during a safari at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. A tiger emerged from the bushes and came directly in front of the safari vehicle in which Priyanka Gandhi was travelling with her family.

As the tiger appeared suddenly, tourists seated in nearby gypsies were briefly startled. Several visitors, who had been standing to record videos, quickly returned to their seats as the big cat moved closer. The tiger was later seen calmly crossing the dirt track in front of the vehicles before disappearing back into the bushes.

The rare sighting was captured by tourists on their cameras, with videos of the moment circulating widely.

Priyanka Gandhi is on a four-day visit to Ranthambore with her brother Rahul Gandhi and other family members. The group arrived at the national park on December 30 and took part in a tiger safari during their stay.

Ranthambore National Park is one of India’s most well-known tiger reserves and frequently draws visitors for its wildlife sightings, though such close encounters remain uncommon and memorable for tourists.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 09:44 PM (IST)
