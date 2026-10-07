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English NewsNews'Every FIR Is A Medal': Rahul Gandhi Says He'll Face 100 Cases As INDIA Bloc Heads To Jantar Mantar

'Every FIR Is A Medal': Rahul Gandhi Says He'll Face 100 Cases As INDIA Bloc Heads To Jantar Mantar

Rahul Gandhi said every FIR is a medal for him as the INDIA bloc moved its protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and SIR to Jantar Mantar.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 04:54 PM (IST)

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday escalated the Opposition's confrontation with the Election Commission, saying he wants more FIRs against him as the INDIA bloc prepared to take its protest to Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Reacting to an FIR registered against him, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was unfazed by the legal action following Tuesday's protest over Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

'Every FIR Is Like A Medal'

Addressing reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, “45 FIRs have been registered against me; I want 100 FIRs to be registered against me. Every FIR is like a medal for me”

 

ALSO READ: 'Pack Your Bags, Will Be A Long Fight': CJP's Saurav Das Informs Delhi Police Of Oct 10 Protest Against CEC

The remarks came hours after the INDIA bloc decided to continue its agitation at the designated protest site in Jantar Mantar. The move follows Tuesday's march towards the Election Commission of India office, which ended in an extended sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan and the detention of several Opposition leaders.

INDIA Bloc Heads To Jantar Mantar

A bus carrying INDIA bloc MPs, led by Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, headed towards Jantar Mantar as the Opposition continued its protest against the CEC and SIR.

Security was stepped up around Jantar Mantar ahead of the Opposition gathering. Earlier on Wednesday, INDIA bloc MPs attended a meeting convened by Kharge to discuss their next course of action on the CEC issue.

FIR Against Gandhis

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several others following Tuesday's protest at Akashvani Bhawan.

The case relates to allegations that the Congress leaders and other protesters entered the premises without permission after the march towards the Election Commission was stopped. Delhi Police said the protesters were asked to leave but remained at the site.

The FIR came after an over eight-hour sit-in at the Akashvani premises. Rahul and Priyanka were subsequently detained along with other protesters.

The protest had started with the INDIA bloc's attempt to march from Parliament towards the Election Commission office, located around 300 metres away. Police had put up barricades to stop the march.

Delhi Police said around 260 people, including 10 MPs, were detained during Tuesday's protest.

### How Tuesday Unfolded

The Opposition march was organised over its allegations of “vote chori” and its demand for action against Gyanesh Kumar in connection with the SIR of electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi entered the All India Radio premises on Parliament Street around noon and joined the demonstrators after police blocked the march.

The ensuing sit-in continued for more than eight hours. Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remained at the site along with other Opposition leaders before police intervened and detained them.

The FIR was registered after a complaint from Akashvani staffers alleging that the leaders and others accompanying them had entered the premises without permission.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was an FIR registered against Rahul Gandhi and others after Tuesday's protest?

An FIR was registered by Delhi Police after a complaint from Akashvani staffers. It alleged that Congress leaders and other protesters entered the Akashvani premises without permission during the sit-in.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Oct 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi INDIA BLOC Gyanesh Kumar 'Gyanesh Kumar' : Rahul Gandhi Jantar Mantar Protest
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