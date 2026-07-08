Rahul Gandhi Alleges UGC-NET Paper Leak, Claims Sociology Exam Was Sold For Rs 2.25 Lakhs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi alleged UGC-NET paper leaked, sold widely.

Alleged 100-page PDF matched 90 actual Sociology questions.

Candidates reported significant spelling, grammar errors in the paper.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the UGC-NET Sociology question paper was leaked ahead of the examination and sold in several states for Rs 2.25 lakh.

His allegations come amid complaints from candidates who appeared for the June 30 Sociology paper, claiming the exam contained numerous spelling mistakes, grammatical errors and poorly framed questions.

The latest controversy follows the nationwide uproar over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, which triggered protests by students, opposition parties and student organisations demanding strict action and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Paper Was Sold Across Multiple States

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi listed a series of allegations related to the UGC-NET Sociology examination.

पिछले सप्ताह हुई UGC-NET परीक्षा को लेकर सामने आए गंभीर आरोप बेहद चौंकाने वाले हैं।



NEET पेपर लीक के कुछ ही हफ्तों बाद अब खबरें आ रही हैं कि -



- UGC-NET परीक्षा से ठीक पहले 100 पन्नों की एक PDF प्रसारित हुई।

- यह PDF उस question paper setting की है, जो सिर्फ़ NTA के पास उपलब्ध… pic.twitter.com/16hyeGaAlT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 8, 2026

"A 100-page PDF was circulated right before the UGC-NET exam. This PDF pertains to the question paper setting, which is available only with the NTA. Nearly 90 questions in the PDF match those from the actual Sociology question paper. The same question paper was being sold for Rs 2.25 lakh in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan," Gandhi wrote.

He further alleged that the same network was supplying question papers for examinations such as CSIR-NET, HTET and ADA.

"Even after the repeated scams in NEET and NET, the Modi government continues to turn a blind eye and sleep soundly, because the years of hard work put in by lakhs of students, burning the midnight oil, holds no value for them," he added.

Dainik Bhaskar Report Cited

Rahul Gandhi also referred to a Dainik Bhaskar report alleging that the UGC-NET Sociology paper had been leaked before the June 30 examination.

According to the report, two student leaders in Rohtak released a video displaying the contents of the alleged Sociology question paper on a screen. They claimed that candidates had been taught two sets of questions and that one set of 100 questions matched those asked in the examination.

A response from the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the UGC-NET examination, is awaited.

Candidates Flag Spelling, Grammar Errors

Separately, several candidates who appeared for the Sociology paper alleged that the question paper contained multiple spelling mistakes, grammatical errors and poorly worded questions.

Candidate Antara Chakrabarty highlighted several alleged errors on X, claiming that the paper misspelled Ritzer as "Putzer", social as "oval", Parsons as "Parsow", Ghurye as "Ghunye", A R Desai as "A K Desai", and Nussbaum as "Nusbaut".

"Not even getting started on the irregularity of the paper asking AI-generated questions, random thinkers and books not even remotely associated with the syllabus provided. 50 pc of the paper had terrible spelling errors and grammatically disastrous sentence formation," one candidate wrote on X.

Another candidate alleged that at least 67 of the 150 questions were similar to those asked in the 2024 examination and claimed that even the sequence of the multiple-choice answers had not been changed.

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