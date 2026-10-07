Rahul Gandhi To Protest At Jantar Mantar Today, Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar Must Resign

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is set to join opposition MPs at Delhi’s designated protest site, Jantar Mantar, on Wednesday, escalating the INDIA bloc’s confrontation with the Election Commission. Speaking in Delhi, Gandhi said opposition MPs had sought a meeting with all three Election Commissioners on Tuesday but were refused an appointment. He said police subsequently stopped their march and told them they could not protest at the location.

Gandhi said the opposition would now gather at Jantar Mantar, where they would publicly declare that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was “not a legitimate Election Commissioner” in their view.

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Gyanesh Kumar Will Have To Resign’

Stepping up his attack on the CEC, Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Gyanesh Kumar had “destroyed” democracy in the country. He said those responsible would face action.

“I am telling you right now: Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also hit back at the FIRs registered against him and other MPs following Tuesday’s protest. Claiming that 45 FIRs had been registered against him, he said he wanted 100 FIRs, describing each FIR as “like a medal”.

The proposed Jantar Mantar protest comes a day after Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition MPs were stopped while marching towards the Election Commission office. Several opposition leaders and MPs were detained by Delhi Police following the demonstration.

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