India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsRahul Gandhi To Protest At Jantar Mantar Today, Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar Must Resign

Rahul Gandhi To Protest At Jantar Mantar Today, Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar Must Resign

Rahul Gandhi is set to join opposition MPs at Jantar Mantar today, where he will demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Election Commission row.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 04:23 PM (IST)

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is set to join opposition MPs at Delhi’s designated protest site, Jantar Mantar, on Wednesday, escalating the INDIA bloc’s confrontation with the Election Commission. Speaking in Delhi, Gandhi said opposition MPs had sought a meeting with all three Election Commissioners on Tuesday but were refused an appointment. He said police subsequently stopped their march and told them they could not protest at the location.

Gandhi said the opposition would now gather at Jantar Mantar, where they would publicly declare that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was “not a legitimate Election Commissioner” in their view.

Also Read: 'Ready To Meet Political Parties': EC Amid Opposition Protest Over CEC Gyanesh Kumar 

Gyanesh Kumar Will Have To Resign’

Stepping up his attack on the CEC, Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Gyanesh Kumar had “destroyed” democracy in the country. He said those responsible would face action.

“I am telling you right now: Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also hit back at the FIRs registered against him and other MPs following Tuesday’s protest. Claiming that 45 FIRs had been registered against him, he said he wanted 100 FIRs, describing each FIR as “like a medal”.

The proposed Jantar Mantar protest comes a day after Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition MPs were stopped while marching towards the Election Commission office. Several opposition leaders and MPs were detained by Delhi Police following the demonstration.

Also Read: ‘Not The Time To Rest But...’: PM Modi Marks 25 Years At Helm, Recalls 2001 Gujarat Oath

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Oct 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi 'Gyanesh Kumar' : Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Divide In INDIA Bloc? SP Says Congress Did Not Invite Its Leaders To Kharge’s Lunch
Divide In INDIA Bloc? SP Says Congress Did Not Invite Its Leaders To Kharge’s Lunch
India
Why Is Ex-CEC Rajiv Kumar's Name Coming Up Amid Protest Against Gyanesh Kumar?
Why Is Ex-CEC Rajiv Kumar's Name Coming Up Amid Protest Against Gyanesh Kumar?
India
'Pack Your Bags, Will Be A Long Fight': CJP's Saurav Das Informs Delhi Police Of Oct 10 Protest Against CEC
'Long Fight Ahead': CJP Notifies Delhi Police Of Oct 10 Protest, Urges Youth To Unite
India
SC Upholds Delhi HC Order Restraining Gujarati Newspaper From Using 'Saurashtra Aaj Tak' Name
SC Upholds Delhi HC Order Restraining Gujarati Newspaper From Using 'Saurashtra Aaj Tak' Name
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Politics: Kharge Hosts INDIA Bloc Lunch Meet as Opposition Plans Next Move on SIR and EC
Punjab Politics: CBI Summons Mann's OSD Again at 2:30 PM, AAP Plans Statewide Protest Over Raid
Varanasi Politics: Seva Sankalp Yatra Ends in Kashi as BJP Prepares Grand Rally With Yogi Adityanath
Punjab Politics: CBI Welcome Turns Controversial as Police Arrest Two Who Showered Flowers on CBI Team
Punjab Breaking: CBI Summons Bhagwant Mann's OSD Rajveer Ghuman Amid Transfer-Posting Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget