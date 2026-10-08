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English NewsNewsRahul Reaches Out to Mamata, Uddhav, Tejashwi To Step Up Protest Aginst Gyanesh Kumar

Rahul Reaches Out to Mamata, Uddhav, Tejashwi To Step Up Protest Aginst Gyanesh Kumar

According to the information, Gandhi has reached out to key members of the INDIA bloc as the Opposition works on a strategy to intensify the protest against Kumar.

Written By : Mohit Dubey |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 04:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi called key INDIA bloc leaders to Delhi.
  • This strengthens ongoing protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
  • Opposition demands Commissioner's resignation, citing electoral concerns.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and asked them to come to Delhi as the INDIA bloc looks to strengthen its ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

INDIA Bloc Leaders To Discuss Protest Strategy

According to the information, Gandhi has reached out to key members of the INDIA bloc as the Opposition works on a strategy to intensify the protest against Kumar.

The move comes as Opposition parties continue to coordinate their campaign against the Chief Election Commissioner. The bloc has been demanding Kumar's resignation and has announced joint protests over its concerns related to the electoral process.

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Strategy To Bring Opposition Leaders Together

The effort is aimed at bringing all important members of the INDIA bloc together in Delhi and working out a common strategy to strengthen the ongoing agitation.

Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray and Tejashwi Yadav are among the prominent Opposition leaders who have been part of the INDIA bloc's discussions on the issue.

The latest outreach by Gandhi comes amid continued Opposition mobilisation against Gyanesh Kumar, with INDIA bloc leaders seeking to maintain a united front in their campaign.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Rahul Gandhi contact recently?

Rahul Gandhi contacted Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Why did Rahul Gandhi ask INDIA bloc leaders to come to Delhi?

He asked them to come to Delhi to strengthen the INDIA bloc's ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The aim is to work out a common strategy.

What is the INDIA bloc protesting against?

The INDIA bloc is protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and demanding his resignation. They have concerns related to the electoral process.

About the author Mohit Dubey

Mohit Dubey, associated with ABP News, is a seasoned journalist recognised for his coverage of national politics, Parliament, and grassroots reporting. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Lucknow and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration. He later earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Aurobindo Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and completed an MA in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University.

He was elected National Treasurer of the Press Club of India. His reporting portfolio spans political developments as well as parliamentary affairs.

Over the course of his career, he has extensively covered several major electoral events, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, along with the Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. He has also reported from the ground during Assembly elections in multiple states across the country.

Among his notable assignments are exclusive field reports from the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transition from Gujarat to Delhi, and continuous reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. He also provided comprehensive coverage of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uddhav Rahul Gandhi Tejashwi : Rahul Gandhi Gyanesh Kumar Protest Rahul Gandhi Reaches Out To Mamata
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