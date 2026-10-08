Rahul Reaches Out to Mamata, Uddhav, Tejashwi To Step Up Protest Aginst Gyanesh Kumar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi called key INDIA bloc leaders to Delhi.

This strengthens ongoing protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Opposition demands Commissioner's resignation, citing electoral concerns.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and asked them to come to Delhi as the INDIA bloc looks to strengthen its ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

INDIA Bloc Leaders To Discuss Protest Strategy

According to the information, Gandhi has reached out to key members of the INDIA bloc as the Opposition works on a strategy to intensify the protest against Kumar.

The move comes as Opposition parties continue to coordinate their campaign against the Chief Election Commissioner. The bloc has been demanding Kumar's resignation and has announced joint protests over its concerns related to the electoral process.

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Strategy To Bring Opposition Leaders Together

The effort is aimed at bringing all important members of the INDIA bloc together in Delhi and working out a common strategy to strengthen the ongoing agitation.

Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray and Tejashwi Yadav are among the prominent Opposition leaders who have been part of the INDIA bloc's discussions on the issue.

The latest outreach by Gandhi comes amid continued Opposition mobilisation against Gyanesh Kumar, with INDIA bloc leaders seeking to maintain a united front in their campaign.

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