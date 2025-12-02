Rahul Gandhi Joins Parliament Dog Controversy, Says 'Pets Are Allowed Inside'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 07:08 PM (IST)
Adding fuel to the row triggered by Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury, who said “those who bite are inside Parliament” after arriving at the complex with a dog, Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has escalated the controversy by remarking that pets appear to be allowed inside the legislature. Speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex on Tuesday, Gandhi referenced the furore and commented, “Dog is the main topic today, I believe.” His comments have drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, which has accused the Congress of damaging the dignity and decorum of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi Adds Fresh Twist

Adding to the controversy first triggered by his party colleague Renuka Chowdhury, who said “those who bite are inside Parliament” after she reached the complex with a dog, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has quipped that pets are allowed inside the legislature.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex on Tuesday, Gandhi said, “Dog is the main topic today, I believe.”

“Is it not allowed?”

“What did the poor dog do? Did it come here? Is it not allowed?” he asked.

When a reporter said nothing was stated in the rule book, but pets are not permitted, Gandhi pointed at the building and replied, “But they are allowed inside,” drawing laughter.

BJP Hits Back

Reacting strongly, the BJP said Gandhi and Chowdhury had insulted Parliament and MPs.

Sambit Patra said, “The decorum and dignity of Parliament were hurt by the statements made by Rahul Gandhi and Renuka Chowdhury… the implied meaning suggests he was pointing to all the parliamentarians.”

He added, “Rahul Gandhi, we do not expect this from you.”

Renuka Chowdhury’s Original Remark

On Monday, some MPs objected after Chowdhury arrived with a rescued stray dog in her car, prompting her to say:

“Those sitting inside (Parliament) bite, dogs don’t.”

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 07:08 PM (IST)
