Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gandhi attacked Modi, alleging US influence and favoring billionaires.

He criticized AAP on drug crisis, Delhi controlling Punjab.

He recalled Moosewala; promised Congress would tackle drugs, unemployment.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab during an 'Insaaf rally' in Sangrur. Challenging Modi to a face-to-face debate, Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister was influenced by US President Donald Trump and worked in the interests of billionaires. He also accused the AAP government of failing to tackle drug addiction in Punjab and claimed that the state's administration was being controlled from Delhi.

During the rally, Gandhi also shared his memories of meeting the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and brought his father, Balkaur Singh, onto the stage.

Rahul Gandhi Recalls First Meeting With Sidhu Moosewala

Speaking about Sidhu Moosewala, Gandhi recalled meeting the singer at his office a few years ago, before he had become familiar with his music.

He described Moosewala as an impressive, talented and dynamic young man who was interested in joining the Congress. Gandhi said he had sensed that the singer was entering dangerous territory as he moved towards politics.

He also expressed sympathy for Moosewala's father, saying there could be no greater pain for a parent than losing a child. Gandhi added that the circumstances surrounding his son's death had become a disturbing trend in Punjab.

#WATCH | Addressing the party's 'Insaaf rally' in Sangrur, LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, "Yesterday, I challenged Narendra Modi to a face-to-face debate. He can make anyone he wants the judge for this debate. I guarantee the nation that Narendra Modi cannot sit before me. I can guarantee that within five minutes of the debate starting I will prove that Narendra Modi is a 'desh-drohi' and Donald Trump controls him." — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2026

ALSO READ: Trump Shares ‘VETO’ Hat Photo After US Midterm Setback, Says He's Ready To ‘Accept The Results’

‘Modi Cannot Sit Before Me For A Debate’: Rahul Gandhi

Renewing his challenge to the Prime Minister, Gandhi said Modi could choose anyone to moderate a debate between them.

Gandhi said: “Yesterday, I challenged Narendra Modi to a face-to-face debate. He can make anyone he wants the judge for this debate. I guarantee the nation that Narendra Modi cannot sit before me. I can guarantee that within five minutes of the debate starting I will prove that Narendra Modi is a 'desh-drohi' and Donald Trump controls him.”

He alleged that Trump had pressured Modi into signing a US deal and claimed that the agreement was concluded following threats from the American President.

Gandhi also linked the deal to the closure of a case involving industrialist Gautam Adani in the US, alleging that the developments were connected. These were political allegations made during the rally.

Rahul Gandhi Targets AAP Government Over Drug Crisis

Turning his attention to Punjab, Gandhi accused the AAP government of failing to fulfil its promise to eliminate drug addiction.

He argued that the lack of adequate industries, employment opportunities and agricultural support was contributing to the growing problems of drug abuse and crime in the state.

Referring to his experience in Parliament, Gandhi alleged that he had seen a leader arrive in the morning and smell of alcohol by 11 am. He said the issue was not about an individual's personal drinking habits but about the responsibility of those holding public office.

“But if you want to fight drug addiction, your Chief Minister can't be drunk every evening,” he said.

ALSO READ: Blast Damages Railway Track Near India-Pakistan Border In Rajasthan, Train Services Suspended

Amit Shah, Kejriwal Accused Of Running Punjab From Delhi

Gandhi also questioned the Centre's action against drug networks, referring to drug seizures in Gujarat and accusing Amit Shah of failing to ensure effective action against organised crime.

He further alleged that the Punjab government was being controlled by the BJP-led Centre and AAP leadership in Delhi.

“Here, Amit Shah holds half the reins, and Kejriwal holds the other half. Bhagwant Mann is sitting there. Punjab is being run from Delhi,” Gandhi said.

Congress Promises Jobs, Farmers' Protection And Action Against Drugs

Concluding his attack, Gandhi called for a Congress government in Punjab, promising a political administration focused on tackling drug addiction, generating employment and supporting farmers.

He said Punjab needed a government that would stand with farmers round the clock and protect their interests.