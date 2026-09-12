Putin Slams West's 'Ugly' Trade Tactics At BRICS, Says Russia Slapped With '30,000 Sanctions'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Putin denounced 30,000+ sanctions as geopolitical pressure tactics.

Russia strengthened ties with reliable partners, boosting economic growth.

US bill targets Russia, potentially impacting India's energy trade.

Modi and Putin discussed trade, energy cooperation at BRICS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday criticised the use of economic and trade restrictions as a tool of geopolitical pressure, saying Russia has faced more than 30,000 sanctions, which he said are twice the number imposed on all other countries in the world combined.

Speaking at the Leaders' Session of the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, Putin accused Western countries of taking economic competition and diplomatic pressure to the level of state intervention. He cited restrictions on trade and transport, damage to pipelines and the threat of secondary sanctions among the measures he said were being used against countries pursuing their own interests.

"More than 30,000 sanctions have been slapped on Russia which is twice as much as the number of all sanctions against all other countries of the world combined," Putin said.

Putin Criticises 'Ugly' Forms Of Competition

Putin said competition between countries had sometimes taken what he described as “ugly” forms, arguing that such measures were no longer limited to conventional economic competition.

"Sometimes competition is taking some ugly forms. This ugly form is something we see even at the State level, at the Government level," Putin asserted.

He said the pressure could also involve physical actions and restrictions affecting infrastructure and international trade routes.

"Sometimes the measures resorted to are of physical nature, when pipelines are being destroyed, when attempts are undertaken to block international transport corridors to seize maritime vessels, illegal restrictions are applied and there is also the threat of so-called secondary sanctions against those who do not want to follow someone else's interest and rather look after their own," he remarked.

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Russia Says It Has Expanded Ties With 'Reliable' Partners

Despite what he described as a difficult international economic environment, Putin said Russia had adapted its trade strategy by strengthening relations with countries Moscow considers reliable and predictable partners.

"Against this difficult backdrop, Russia has been working actively and Russia has managed to achieve great success. We have reinforced our national sovereignty, we are developing ties with reliable, predictable partners," Putin noted.

He also cited Russia's economic performance as evidence of its ability to withstand the pressure, saying its growth over the past three years had exceeded the global average.

US Sanctions Bill Targets Russia, Iran

Putin's remarks come amid continuing debate over further US sanctions targeting Russia.

Last month, the US Senate passed the bipartisan Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 by an 86-11 vote. The legislation authorises US President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods from countries, including India and China, that continue significant imports of Russian oil and gas.

The bill also proposes additional sanctions against Putin, senior Russian political and military officials, financial institutions, energy projects and entities linked to Russia's war effort.

India remains among the largest buyers of Russian crude, alongside China, making the proposed secondary tariffs a potential issue for India-Russia energy trade.

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India Reiterates Focus On Energy Security

Amid concerns over the proposed measures, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said India's energy policy remained focused on securing reliable, uninterrupted and affordable supplies for its domestic population.

He said India's approach was based on sourcing energy from multiple global partners, including the United States and other international sources.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov recently reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to meeting India's energy requirements while criticising Western secondary sanctions and tariffs affecting Russian oil trade.

Speaking to ANI, Alipov said such measures amounted to pressure tactics rather than constructive engagement and argued that India's national interests remained central to its energy decisions.

He added that Russia was prepared to continue supplying oil according to India's requirements.

PM Modi, Putin Discuss Trade And Energy Cooperation

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Putin in New Delhi ahead of the formal opening of the 18th BRICS Summit on Saturday.

The two leaders discussed closer trade ties, including the implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030, as well as cooperation in infrastructure, energy, technology, defence and culture.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit and marked the second meeting between Modi and Putin in less than two weeks. The two leaders had earlier met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek on August 31.