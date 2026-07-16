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English NewsNewsPuri Rath Yatra: 2 Devotees Die, Several Injured In Stampede-Like Situation

Puri Rath Yatra: 2 Devotees Die, Several Injured In Stampede-Like Situation

A devotee died of suffocation after a crowd surge during Puri Rath Yatra, while another man died of cardiac arrest in a separate incident. Police rescued 33 trapped devotees.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 07:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Puri Rath Yatra: Two devotees died amidst heavy crowding.
  • Woman suffocated, man suffered cardiac arrest; others hospitalised.
  • Officials denied stampede; extensive security measures were deployed.

Puri Rath Yatra: A male devotee died after suffering breathing difficulties as heavy crowding created panic-like conditions during the Rath Yatra in Puri on Wednesday. Several other devotees were injured or fell ill in the incident.

The administration, however, clarified that there was no stampede. Officials said the devotee died due to suffocation caused by the sudden surge in the crowd, while several others complained of uneasiness and received medical attention.

In a separate and unrelated incident, a 35-year-old man died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

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33 Devotees Trapped In Crowd: Police

According to the Odisha Police, the Special Rescue Unit (SRU) of the Odisha Fire and Emergency Service rescued 33 devotees who were trapped in the heavy crowd since Wednesday morning.

"The rescued devotees were immediately provided first aid and oxygen support before being shifted to nearby hospitals for further treatment," the police said.

The deceased devotee has been identified as Anil Das from Keonjhar.

According to preliminary information, Das collapsed after experiencing breathing difficulties amid heavy crowding near Marichikot Chhak on Grand Road (Bada Danda), around 100 feet from the police barricade. He was rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Several Devotees Injures, Taken To Hospital

Several other devotees injured in the incident were also admitted to the district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

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The incident occurred as massive crowds gathered on Grand Road to witness the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra. Officials have not yet issued a detailed statement explaining what led to the sudden crowd surge.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the Puri Rath Yatra?

Two people died due to medical emergencies amid heavy crowding. Several others were hospitalized after falling unconscious or sustaining injuries.

What caused the deaths at the Puri Rath Yatra?

A woman died from suffocation due to overcrowding, while a man died of cardiac arrest. The administration stated there was no stampede.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Puri Puri Rath Yatra Breaking News ABP Live 2 Died Jagganath
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