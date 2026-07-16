Two people died due to medical emergencies amid heavy crowding. Several others were hospitalized after falling unconscious or sustaining injuries.
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Puri Rath Yatra: 2 Devotees Die, Several Injured In Stampede-Like Situation
A devotee died of suffocation after a crowd surge during Puri Rath Yatra, while another man died of cardiac arrest in a separate incident. Police rescued 33 trapped devotees.
- Puri Rath Yatra: Two devotees died amidst heavy crowding.
- Woman suffocated, man suffered cardiac arrest; others hospitalised.
- Officials denied stampede; extensive security measures were deployed.
Before You Go
BREAKING: UP Action Intensifies Against Azam Khan's Jauhar University Over Alleged Illegal Structures
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened during the Puri Rath Yatra?
What caused the deaths at the Puri Rath Yatra?
A woman died from suffocation due to overcrowding, while a man died of cardiac arrest. The administration stated there was no stampede.
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