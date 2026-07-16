Puri Rath Yatra: 2 Devotees Die, Several Injured In Stampede-Like Situation

The administration, however, clarified that there was no stampede. Officials said the devotee died due to suffocation caused by the sudden surge in the crowd, while several others complained of uneasiness and received medical attention.

In a separate and unrelated incident, a 35-year-old man died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

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33 Devotees Trapped In Crowd: Police

According to the Odisha Police, the Special Rescue Unit (SRU) of the Odisha Fire and Emergency Service rescued 33 devotees who were trapped in the heavy crowd since Wednesday morning.

"The rescued devotees were immediately provided first aid and oxygen support before being shifted to nearby hospitals for further treatment," the police said.

The deceased devotee has been identified as Anil Das from Keonjhar.

According to preliminary information, Das collapsed after experiencing breathing difficulties amid heavy crowding near Marichikot Chhak on Grand Road (Bada Danda), around 100 feet from the police barricade. He was rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Several Devotees Injures, Taken To Hospital

Several other devotees injured in the incident were also admitted to the district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

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The incident occurred as massive crowds gathered on Grand Road to witness the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra. Officials have not yet issued a detailed statement explaining what led to the sudden crowd surge.