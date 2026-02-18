Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Punjab Trade Commission Rollout Begins: Bhagwant Mann Government Holds Meetings Across 10 Districts

Punjab Trade Commission Rollout Begins: Bhagwant Mann Government Holds Meetings Across 10 Districts

Punjab begins rollout of Trade Commission to ease approvals for traders. Harpal Singh Cheema promises faster, time-bound grievance redressal.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 10:06 AM (IST)

CHANDIGARH: The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has initiated the rollout of the proposed Punjab Trade Commission, a move aimed at easing business processes for traders, shopkeepers and entrepreneurs across the state. The initiative is designed to simplify routine approvals and improve grievance handling for the trading community. 

Punjab Finance, Excise & Taxation, and Planning Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the step underlines the government’s focus on making governance more efficient and trader friendly. As groundwork begins, district-level consultations have already been conducted to ensure smooth implementation. 

No More ‘Pillar to Post’: Punjab Trade Commission to Save Time, Effort of Small Business Owners: Harpal Singh Cheema 

Explaining the purpose behind the new body, Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “The key objective of the Commission is to ensure that traders no longer have to run pillar to post for routine approvals, departmental clearances and day-to-day business-related work. For years, small traders and shopkeepers have been forced to waste valuable time moving between multiple offices even for minor issues. This must change, and this government is determined to change it.” 

The proposed commission is expected to reduce procedural delays and provide a structured interface between the government and the business community. 

Platform to Deliver Faster, Time-Bound Solutions 

Highlighting the operational vision, the minister added, “The Punjab Trade Commission will act as a dedicated platform to save the time, effort and money of the trading community. It will provide a faster and smoother resolution mechanism for their issues, with a structured system, clear accountability and time-bound solutions so that problems are not left hanging indefinitely.” 

Officials believe the single-window style mechanism will improve transparency while making it easier for traders to resolve routine administrative hurdles. 

Meetings Held in 10 Districts to Prepare Roadmap 

As part of the preparatory phase, review meetings have already been conducted in Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Moga, Malerkotla, Patiala, Roopnagar, Sangrur, Barnala and Bathinda. During these sessions, government officials, local administration and field teams discussed district-level coordination and operational planning. 

The consultations also focused on engaging shopkeepers, small business owners and trader bodies to ensure the Commission addresses real ground-level concerns. 

Business Community to Get Structured Support Under Single-Window Mechanism 

Reaffirming the government’s stance, Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “Traders and small businesses are the backbone of the state’s economy. Our government is fully committed to building a Punjab where honest business people can focus on expanding their work instead of getting stuck in paperwork, delays and unnecessary harassment.” 

He further reiterated, “The Punjab Trade Commission will be formed with the spirit of public service, transparency and ease of doing business. Under one platform, traders will receive support, guidance and quick solutions, ensuring that governance works for them, not against them.” 

The state government expects the new mechanism to significantly reduce red tape and improve the overall business environment for Punjab’s trading community. 

Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
