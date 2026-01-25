Punjab Attracts ₹1,003.57 Crore Greenfield Investment In Special Steel Sector

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Punjab has attracted a major greenfield investment in the special steel manufacturing sector, further strengthening the state’s industrial and metallurgical ecosystem. Disclosing the development on Tuesday, Cabinet Minister for Industries & Commerce, Investment Promotion and Power, Sanjeev Arora, said that AISRM Multimetals Private Limited (AISRM), part of the Arora Iron Group with a group turnover of around ₹2,200 crore has proposed an investment of ₹1,003.57 crore to set up a state-of-the-art steel manufacturing facility in Village Jaspallon on the Doraha–Khanna Road in Ludhiana district.

Large-Scale Project, Major Employment Boost The project will be spread over approximately 46 acres and is expected to generate employment for more than 920 people, providing a significant boost to industrial jobs in the region. The unit will be developed in three phases, with the first phase slated to become operational by September 2027. According to the minister, the proposed facility will have an installed capacity of 5.40 lakh metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) and will manufacture round bars, wire rods, coils and flats, using scrap and ferro alloys as raw materials. The plant is planned to operate on a triple-shift basis for nearly 350 days a year. Advanced Technology to Drive Growth

The facility will feature advanced steelmaking technologies, including Induction Furnaces, Electric Arc Furnace (EAF), Ladle Refining Furnace (LRF), Vacuum Degassing, Argon Oxygen Decarburization (AOD), Continuous Casting Machines and Rolling Mills, enabling the production of high-quality alloy and special steel products. “The investment will significantly strengthen Punjab’s alloy and special steel ecosystem, particularly for the automobile and automotive components sector, where demand for high-grade steel is rising,” Mr. Arora said, adding that the project would further consolidate Ludhiana’s position as a key industrial and metallurgical hub in North India.

Punjab’s Push for Sustainable Growth

He noted that the project aligns with the Punjab government’s vision of promoting industrial growth, value addition, employment generation and sustainable manufacturing, while leveraging the state’s skilled workforce and logistical advantages. Mr. Arora further said that under the leadership of AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab is steadily emerging as one of the country’s most attractive investment destinations.