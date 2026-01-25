Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsPunjab Attracts ₹1,003.57 Crore Greenfield Investment In Special Steel Sector

Punjab Attracts ₹1,003.57 Crore Greenfield Investment In Special Steel Sector

Punjab has attracted a ₹1,003.57 crore greenfield investment in the special steel sector, with AISRM Multimetals proposing a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Ludhiana.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Punjab has attracted a major greenfield investment in the special steel manufacturing sector, further strengthening the state’s industrial and metallurgical ecosystem. Disclosing the development on Tuesday, Cabinet Minister for Industries & Commerce, Investment Promotion and Power, Sanjeev Arora, said that AISRM Multimetals Private Limited (AISRM), part of the Arora Iron Group with a group turnover of around ₹2,200 crore has proposed an investment of ₹1,003.57 crore to set up a state-of-the-art steel manufacturing facility in Village Jaspallon on the Doraha–Khanna Road in Ludhiana district.

Large-Scale Project, Major Employment Boost

The project will be spread over approximately 46 acres and is expected to generate employment for more than 920 people, providing a significant boost to industrial jobs in the region. The unit will be developed in three phases, with the first phase slated to become operational by September 2027. According to the minister, the proposed facility will have an installed capacity of 5.40 lakh metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) and will manufacture round bars, wire rods, coils and flats, using scrap and ferro alloys as raw materials. The plant is planned to operate on a triple-shift basis for nearly 350 days a year.

Advanced Technology to Drive Growth

The facility will feature advanced steelmaking technologies, including Induction Furnaces, Electric Arc Furnace (EAF), Ladle Refining Furnace (LRF), Vacuum Degassing, Argon Oxygen Decarburization (AOD), Continuous Casting Machines and Rolling Mills, enabling the production of high-quality alloy and special steel products. “The investment will significantly strengthen Punjab’s alloy and special steel ecosystem, particularly for the automobile and automotive components sector, where demand for high-grade steel is rising,” Mr. Arora said, adding that the project would further consolidate Ludhiana’s position as a key industrial and metallurgical hub in North India.

Punjab’s Push for Sustainable Growth

He noted that the project aligns with the Punjab government’s vision of promoting industrial growth, value addition, employment generation and sustainable manufacturing, while leveraging the state’s skilled workforce and logistical advantages. Mr. Arora further said that under the leadership of AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab is steadily emerging as one of the country’s most attractive investment destinations.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What major investment has Punjab attracted recently?

Punjab has attracted a significant greenfield investment of ₹1,003.57 crore in special steel manufacturing from AISRM Multimetals Private Limited.

Where will the new steel manufacturing facility be located?

The facility will be set up in Village Jaspallon on the Doraha–Khanna Road in the Ludhiana district of Punjab.

What is the expected employment generation from this project?

The project is expected to generate employment for over 920 people, providing a substantial boost to industrial jobs in the region.

What types of steel products will the new facility manufacture?

The plant will manufacture round bars, wire rods, coils, and flats, using scrap and ferro alloys as raw materials.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
AAP PUNJAB
