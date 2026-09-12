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English NewsNews‘Properly Handle Differences, Be Friends’: China's Message Ahead Of Xi-Modi Meeting At BRICS Summit

‘Properly Handle Differences, Be Friends’: China's Message Ahead Of Xi-Modi Meeting At BRICS Summit

China and India are arranging a bilateral meeting between Xi Jinping and PM Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, with Beijing calling for “proper” handling of differences.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 07:15 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • China seeks communication, cooperation before Modi-Xi BRICS talks.
  • Ambassador emphasizes strategic, long-term India-China bilateral relationship.
  • President Xi's India trip is first in seven years.
  • China sees BRICS as forum to resolve global disputes.

China has called for greater communication and cooperation with India ahead of a proposed bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said Beijing and New Delhi were arranging a meeting between the two leaders, while stressing that both countries should approach their relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective and work towards handling their differences properly.

In a post on X, Xu said China would work with India to follow the strategic guidance of Modi and Xi, strengthen communication and cooperation and maintain a relationship based on good-neighbourliness.

"China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed," Xu said.

Third Straight Year Of Xi-Modi Meeting

The proposed talks would mark the third consecutive year in which Xi and PM Modi meet, following their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin.

Xi is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Modi on the sidelines of the summit.

The visit will be Xi's first trip to India in nearly seven years.

Also Read: ‘Global Trade Needs Secure Sea Lanes, Supply Is Open’: PM Modi’s Message To US, Iran At BRICS Business Forum

China Stresses Communication, Cooperation

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also underlined the need for Beijing and New Delhi to maintain communication and expand cooperation.

Mao said China was ready to work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders and approach bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.

She said the two countries should step up communication, enhance cooperation and properly handle their differences, while describing them as “friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed”.

The proposed Modi-Xi talks come against the backdrop of continued efforts by India and China to maintain high-level engagement despite differences over bilateral issues.

BRICS Summit Amid Global Conflicts

Mao also said China was ready to work with BRICS countries to resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiation and contribute to peace and stability amid the Iran-US conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war.

She described BRICS as an important platform for emerging markets and developing countries, saying the grouping had become “a real force standing at the forefront of the Global South”.

India, the current chair of BRICS, is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

ALSO READ: Xi Jinping To Return To India After 7 Years For BRICS Summit, Bilateral Meet With PM Modi

Xi's Previous India Visits

Xi last visited India in 2019 for an informal summit with Modi in Mamallapuram near Chennai. He had earlier travelled to Goa for the BRICS Summit in 2016.

His first visit to India was in September 2014.

His upcoming trip to New Delhi will therefore be his first visit to India in nearly seven years, with his proposed meeting with Modi set to take place alongside the BRICS Summit.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is China's stance on its relationship with India ahead of the BRICS Summit?

China has called for greater communication and cooperation with India. Beijing stressed that both countries should approach their relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective to properly handle differences.

When is the proposed meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping?

A meeting between PM Modi and President Xi is being arranged on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. President Xi is scheduled to arrive on Saturday to attend the summit.

What is significant about President Xi's upcoming visit to India?

The upcoming trip to New Delhi will be President Xi's first visit to India in nearly seven years. This proposed meeting would also mark the third consecutive year that Xi and Modi have met.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Sep 2026 07:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Xi Jinping BRICS Summit BRICS BRICS Summit 2026
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