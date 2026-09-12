Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom China seeks communication, cooperation before Modi-Xi BRICS talks.

Ambassador emphasizes strategic, long-term India-China bilateral relationship.

President Xi's India trip is first in seven years.

China sees BRICS as forum to resolve global disputes.

China has called for greater communication and cooperation with India ahead of a proposed bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said Beijing and New Delhi were arranging a meeting between the two leaders, while stressing that both countries should approach their relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective and work towards handling their differences properly.

In a post on X, Xu said China would work with India to follow the strategic guidance of Modi and Xi, strengthen communication and cooperation and maintain a relationship based on good-neighbourliness.

"China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed," Xu said.

China and India are arranging for the bilateral meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi.



This will be the third year in a row for the two leaders to meet with each other, following their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin.



China will work with India to act on the… pic.twitter.com/jD3GeZpjZk — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) September 11, 2026

Third Straight Year Of Xi-Modi Meeting

The proposed talks would mark the third consecutive year in which Xi and PM Modi meet, following their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin.

Xi is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Modi on the sidelines of the summit.

The visit will be Xi's first trip to India in nearly seven years.

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China Stresses Communication, Cooperation

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also underlined the need for Beijing and New Delhi to maintain communication and expand cooperation.

Mao said China was ready to work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders and approach bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.

She said the two countries should step up communication, enhance cooperation and properly handle their differences, while describing them as “friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed”.

The proposed Modi-Xi talks come against the backdrop of continued efforts by India and China to maintain high-level engagement despite differences over bilateral issues.

BRICS Summit Amid Global Conflicts

Mao also said China was ready to work with BRICS countries to resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiation and contribute to peace and stability amid the Iran-US conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war.

She described BRICS as an important platform for emerging markets and developing countries, saying the grouping had become “a real force standing at the forefront of the Global South”.

India, the current chair of BRICS, is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

ALSO READ: Xi Jinping To Return To India After 7 Years For BRICS Summit, Bilateral Meet With PM Modi

Xi's Previous India Visits

Xi last visited India in 2019 for an informal summit with Modi in Mamallapuram near Chennai. He had earlier travelled to Goa for the BRICS Summit in 2016.

His first visit to India was in September 2014.

His upcoming trip to New Delhi will therefore be his first visit to India in nearly seven years, with his proposed meeting with Modi set to take place alongside the BRICS Summit.