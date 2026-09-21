Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IIT Bombay faculty supports Professor Doolla amid controversy.

Doolla temporarily relieved as Dean for unbiased investigation.

Forum defends Doolla's reputation, citing teaching excellence, welfare.

The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum on Monday came out in support of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla amid the controversy surrounding the death of student Sahil Wakode, clarifying that the professor has not been suspended from the institute.

In a statement dated September 21, the Faculty Forum said Doolla continues to be a member of the IIT Bombay faculty "in good standing", contrary to reports suggesting that he had been suspended from service.

The forum said it understood that Doolla had been "temporarily relieved" of his duties as Dean (Administrative Affairs) to facilitate an "independent unbiased investigation" into the incident of September 18, 2026.

Also Read: Who Is Suryanarayana Doolla? IIT Bombay Professor Removed As Dean After Sahil Wakode’s Suicide

Faculty Forum Defends Doolla

The Faculty Forum described Doolla as a distinguished faculty member of IIT Bombay who has received several accolades, including two awards for excellence in teaching.

It said the teaching awards were decided purely on the basis of student feedback.

According to the forum, Doolla also played a role in several student welfare initiatives during his tenure as Dean (Student Affairs).

The faculty body expressed concern over what it described as "false and misleading reports" in the media, saying these had damaged the reputation of its colleague.

"We are distressed by the vilification of our colleague's reputation by false and misleading reports that have appeared in the media," the statement said.

At the same time, the Faculty Forum said it was "pained" by the death of the student following the September 18 incident.

IIT Bombay Faculty Forum’s Statement

The statement was issued by Professor Rajkumar S Pant, president of the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum.

The forum said it is a formal body of the institute with around 750 members. It provides a platform for IIT Bombay faculty members to place their views before the institute and other bodies.

The Faculty Forum's statement comes amid protests by students following Wakode's death and demands for action against those they hold responsible. The circumstances surrounding the student's death and allegations raised by his family remain subject to investigation.

Students Rally Behind Doolla

A section of IIT Bombay students, particularly those from the Energy Science and Engineering department, has also expressed support for Doolla.

In a statement shared on social media, students said they rejected what they described as false allegations against the professor. They also argued that his suspension or resignation could be portrayed as confirmation of allegations that he had made casteist remarks.

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The competing claims from Wakode’s family, students and the Faculty Forum remain part of a case that is now under investigation.

The latest developments mark a significant shift from IIT Bombay’s initial account, with the institute now acknowledging that conclusions about the events preceding Wakode’s death should not have been presented before the investigation established the facts.