'No One Can Copyright This Friendship': PM Modi's Warm Address In Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a visit to Indonesia, addressed the Indonesian Parliament and described the relationship between the two countries as one rooted in shared history, democratic values and cultural heritage. He also said India follows the path of development and not expansionism.

Opening his address, PM Modi said it was a privilege to be present before the Indonesian Parliament.

Honoured to address the Indonesia Parliament. Do watch.

https://t.co/zapE5i8onx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2026

"It is a matter of great fortune for me to be among you. Representing 1.4 billion Indians, and as a representative of the Mother of Democracy, I extend my best wishes to all of you."

He said the people of Indonesia had made the day especially memorable for him.

"The way the people of Indonesia welcomed me this morning is something I will never forget."

'Friendship Cannot Be Copyrighted'

Referring to Indonesian President Prabowo's remarks on copyright earlier in the day, PM Modi said the bond between the two countries went beyond such boundaries.

"President Prabowo spoke about copyright this morning. I would only say that no one can claim copyright over this love, this affection, this friendship or this mutual respect."

"My friendship with President Prabowo goes beyond all limits of copyright."

Accepts Indonesia's Highest Civilian Honour

The Prime Minister also spoke about receiving Indonesia's highest honour during the visit.

"This morning, I also had the privilege of receiving Indonesia's highest honour. I accept it on behalf of millions and millions of Indians."

He said the recognition reflected the democratic values, shared heritage and strengthening partnership between the two nations.

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"This honour belongs to the democratic values of both our countries, our shared heritage and the growing strength of our relationship. I thank President Prabowo, all of you, and the people of Indonesia."

India And Indonesia Stand At An Historic Moment

PM Modi said both nations were at a significant point in their shared journey.

"Today, India and Indonesia stand together at an important moment in history."

He noted that while the capitals of the two countries are separated by thousands of kilometres, the distance between them across the sea is only around 150 kilometres.

"For India and Indonesia, the sea has never symbolised distance as it has for many other countries. India, Indonesia and the Indian Ocean bear witness to our longstanding relationship."

He added that the two nations have immense opportunities linked to the maritime domain.

"That is why I urge that, inspired by the vastness of the ocean, India and Indonesia take their relationship to new heights."

Shared Civilisational Legacy

Highlighting the deep historical and cultural ties between the two countries, PM Modi said their relationship extended far beyond geography.

"India and Indonesia do not merely share the sea. We also share history. Our bond is rooted in the legacy of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. It is linked to the ancient knowledge of Nalanda and reflected in wayang, dance and music."

India Committed To Shared Development

Earlier, PM Modi also said that India and Indonesia stand at a crucial juncture in history and that the next 25 years would be significant for both countries.

"Today, standing on the great soil of Indonesia, I have come with a firm resolve for our shared development. India and Indonesia together will work for the service of all humanity."

He also reiterated that India believes in the path of development rather than expansionism.

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