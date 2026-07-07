PM Modi emphasized shared history, democratic values, and cultural heritage between India and Indonesia. He also stated that India pursues development, not expansionism.
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'No One Can Copyright This Friendship': PM Modi's Warm Address In Indonesia
Referring to Indonesian President Prabowo's remarks on copyright earlier in the day, PM Modi said the bond between the two countries went beyond such boundaries.
- PM Modi addressed Indonesian Parliament, highlighting shared historical ties.
- He received Indonesia's highest honour, reflecting democratic partnership.
- Modi urged stronger maritime ties, stressing India's development path.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the main theme of PM Modi's address to the Indonesian Parliament?
What significant honor did PM Modi receive during his visit to Indonesia?
PM Modi received Indonesia's highest civilian honor, accepting it on behalf of millions of Indians. He stated it reflects shared democratic values, heritage, and a strengthening partnership.
How does PM Modi describe the historical and cultural ties between India and Indonesia?
He highlighted that their bond goes beyond geography, rooted in the legacy of the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and ancient knowledge. The sea, for them, has never symbolized distance.
What was PM Modi's message regarding India's approach to development and its partnership with Indonesia?
PM Modi affirmed India's firm resolve for shared development with Indonesia, working for all humanity. He reiterated that India follows the path of development and not expansionism.
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