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English NewsNews'My Sincere Condolences': PM Modi Reacts After 15 Indians Die In Vietnam Phu Quoc Island Boat Accident

'My Sincere Condolences': PM Modi Reacts After 15 Indians Die In Vietnam Phu Quoc Island Boat Accident

He said the Indian Embassy and Consulate were extending all possible assistance and remained in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fifteen Indian tourists died in Vietnam boat capsizing incident.
  • PM Modi condoled deaths; Indian officials assist Vietnamese authorities.
  • Rescue operations continue; strong winds reportedly capsized the vessel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the boat accident involving Indian nationals near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island, offering condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

He said the Indian Embassy and Consulate were extending all possible assistance and remained in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities.

PM Modi Expresses Condolences

"Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities," the Prime Minister posted on X.

15 Indian Tourists Killed In Boat Capsizing

A total of 15 Indian tourists were killed after a boat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Vietnam's Phu Quoc.

ALSO READ: Punjab Congress Feud Escalates Despite Baghel's Efforts; Warring Responds To 'Compromising' Remark

The vessel overturned around 400 metres (1,310 feet) from the island, located near Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, authorities told state media, according to AP.

Sources in the Andhra Pradesh government told PTI that three tourists from Andhra Pradesh have been hospitalised.

Rescue Operation Underway

Eyewitnesses said nearby boats rushed to the scene and began rescuing passengers from the water before border guards, the navy, coast guard and other emergency teams joined the operation.

According to reports, rescue efforts were hampered as several passengers remained trapped inside the overturned vessel.

A government official said authorities were still working to ascertain the exact number of survivors, according to the state media report cited by AFP.

The official added that preliminary assessments suggested the speedboat may have capsized due to strong winds and high waves.

ALSO READ: 15 Indian Tourists Dead After Speedboat Capsizes Near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island

Before You Go

PM Modi News: New Zealand Praises India's Growth, Highlights Poverty Reduction During Auckland Visit

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the incident near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island?

A boat carrying Indian tourists capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island, off Phu Quoc, Vietnam. The tragic accident resulted in the deaths of 15 Indian tourists.

How many people were involved in the boat accident?

The boat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when it capsized. Tragically, 15 Indian tourists were killed in the incident.

What is the suspected cause of the boat capsizing?

Preliminary assessments suggest that strong winds and high waves may have caused the speedboat to overturn. Authorities are still working to ascertain the exact cause.

How is the Indian government responding to the accident?

Prime Minister Modi expressed grief and offered condolences. The Indian Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance and remaining in close contact with Vietnamese authorities.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 06:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Vietnam PM Modi Breaking News ABP Live
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