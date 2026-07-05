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English NewsNewsPK Enters Electoral Fray From Bankipur In Bihar Bypoll, Faces Test In BJP Stronghold

PK Enters Electoral Fray From Bankipur In Bihar Bypoll, Faces Test In BJP Stronghold

Prashant Kishor is set to make his electoral debut as Jan Suraaj announces his candidature for the upcoming Bihar Assembly bypoll.

Written By : Shashank Kumar |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prashant Kishor debuts in July 30 Bankipur bypoll.
  • Jan Suraaj confirmed him as party candidate.
  • Bankipur seat is a traditional BJP stronghold.

Prashant Kishor is set to make his electoral debut from Bihar’s Bankipur Assembly seat, with Jan Suraaj announcing him as its candidate for the upcoming bypoll. Bihar Jan Suraaj president Manoj Bharti confirmed the decision at a press conference, saying the party’s core committee unanimously backed Kishor’s candidature. The bypoll, scheduled for July 30 with results on August 3, is being seen as a major political test for Kishor as he takes on the challenge of contesting from a seat long considered a BJP stronghold.

PK’s Poll Debut

After the announcement, Prashant Kishor thanked Jan Suraaj and said he accepts the responsibility given to him. He said he would contest strongly from Bankipur and, if elected, would work to fulfil people’s expectations and raise their issues in the Assembly.

Kishor described the bypoll as a test for Bihar’s current government and said the people’s verdict would be important. He added that although the result would not change the government, it could provide a new direction to Bihar’s politics.

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BJP Bastion

The Bankipur seat in Patna has traditionally been seen as a stronghold of the BJP. The bypoll was necessitated after Nitin Nabin, who represented the constituency, moved to the Rajya Sabha.

Prashant Kishor had stayed away from contesting the previous Bihar Assembly elections, choosing instead to focus on strengthening Jan Suraaj’s organisational network. His party, however, failed to open its account in the polls and secured around four per cent of the vote share.

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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bankipur Prashant Kishor Jan Suraaj BIHAR Bihar Assembly Bypoll
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