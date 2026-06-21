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HomeNewsPolitical Tensions Rise In Bengal As Mahua Moitra And Kakoli Ghosh Exchange Barbs

Political Tensions Rise In Bengal As Mahua Moitra And Kakoli Ghosh Exchange Barbs

A fresh war of words between TMC leaders has exposed growing divisions within the party in West Bengal.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
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  • Moitra believed BJP uses rebel MPs, their political prospects uncertain.

Political tensions within Trinamool Congress (TMC) have intensified after a sharp exchange between senior party leader Mahua Moitra and rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. The latest war of words has exposed growing divisions within the party, with both leaders publicly questioning each other’s political standing. The dispute erupted after Moitra cast doubt on the future prospects of rebel lawmakers, prompting a strong response from Dastidar, who accused the TMC leadership of being disconnected from public sentiment and relying on what she described as a rejected political narrative.

Sharp Rebuttal

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar launched a direct attack on Mahua Moitra through a post on social media platform X, dismissing Moitra’s remarks as baseless and detached from reality. She argued that the people of West Bengal had already rejected the political narrative promoted by the TMC leadership.

According to Dastidar, voters had delivered a clear verdict and no longer supported what she characterised as the party’s divisive style of politics. She claimed that neither Moitra nor her statements were being taken seriously by the public, adding that the electorate had moved beyond the political messaging advanced by senior TMC figures.

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Future In Doubt?

The confrontation follows comments made by Mahua Moitra regarding rebel MPs and their political future. Moitra had argued that the BJP was using these leaders for its own political purposes and that their relevance would diminish once key legislative objectives, including the proposed delimitation exercise, were completed.

She further suggested that the rebel leaders would struggle to secure electoral success in the future, whether under a TMC banner or with support from the BJP. According to Moitra, their long-term political prospects appeared uncertain.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee TMC Mamata Banerjee .TMC KOLKATA TMC Rift
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