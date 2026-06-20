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HomeNews'Police Is About To Arrest Me': Abhijeet Dipke Urges Supporters To Continue Movement

'Police Is About To Arrest Me': Abhijeet Dipke Urges Supporters To Continue Movement

In a video posted on X, Dipke claimed that police were preparing to arrest him and urged supporters not to allow the movement to lose momentum.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 07:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP founder called for continued protest after police denied extension.
  • Protesters demanded Education Minister's resignation over alleged exam irregularities.
  • Police peacefully evacuated Jantar Mantar; leaders urged dialogue and accountability.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday appealed to supporters across the country to continue the ongoing agitation peacefully after Delhi Police declined a request to extend permission for the party's protest at Jantar Mantar.

In a video posted on X, Dipke claimed that police were preparing to arrest him and urged supporters not to allow the movement to lose momentum.

"I am currently at Jantar Mantar, and the police are about to arrest me. So, wherever you are, please begin a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' (Fill the Jails movement) in your respective districts. No matter what happens, our movement should not stop. But there is one thing — whoever protests must do so peacefully. My request to all of you is to now take this movement forward and continue it in a peaceful manner. Please start a Jail Bharo Andolan," he said.

In the accompanying post, Dipke wrote: "Police is about to arrest me. I appeal to you to not stop this peaceful protest nationwide even if I am arrested!"

Police Reject Request To Extend Protest

The appeal came after Delhi Police turned down CJP's request to extend permission for the demonstration, maintaining that the protest had been authorised only until 5 pm.

Addressing students and supporters gathered at the party's second protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities, paper leaks and demands for accountability, Dipke said the movement would continue but reiterated one key demand.

"I request the authorities, since youth from across the country are here and want to continue sitting until we get justice. I urge Delhi Police to extend our permission. The protest has been peaceful; we are just innocent students seeking justice," he said.

Dipke also said that while the channel for dialogue remained open, the "only condition is that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign."

He further urged Delhi Police to "open a dialogue with the Centre" and declared, "If there are arrests, I will be the first to court arrest."

Peaceful Evacuation Begins

Despite the appeal, Delhi Police reiterated that permission for the gathering had expired and directed protesters to vacate the venue.

Police personnel subsequently entered the protest area and began a peaceful evacuation process. No force had been used at the time of reporting. While most participants left the site, Dipke and a few student leaders affiliated with AISA remained on the stage.

Earlier in the day, the protest witnessed heavy police deployment as students raised slogans and displayed placards seeking answers from the government over alleged failures in conducting transparent examinations and protecting the interests of aspirants.

Protesters Demand Accountability

Supporters responded to Dipke's call to bring "thali and chammach" by using plates and spoons as symbols of protest and banging them during the demonstration.

Protesters raised slogans including "Dharmendra Pradhan must resign" and carried placards bearing messages such as "If the deaf are to hear, the sound has to be very loud" and "Sack Union Education Minister."

Dipke received a loud welcome from supporters upon arriving at the venue and said the purpose of the movement was to address the concerns of students.

"We are here to solve today's students' problems," he said.

Participants Speak On Movement

Several participants said they had joined the protest because they felt collective action was necessary.

A young public policy professional described the movement as an organic initiative that emerged through social media rather than established political structures.

"Nobody knows exactly where this is going. It started on social media, not in organised rooms. It was organic and refreshing, and that is why people connected with it," he said.

Delhi High Court advocate Dilshad Choudhary, who attended the protest, said recurring allegations of paper leaks had become a trigger for public anger.

"The education system has been facing challenges for years, but repeated paper leaks became the trigger," he said.

A Class 12 graduate preparing for NEET said participants were not expecting immediate results but believed it was important to register their concerns.

"Not all wars are fought to be won; some are fought to let everyone know that someone was there," the aspirant said, adding that those participating were motivated by frustration and a demand for answers rather than political considerations.

Demands Over Examination Irregularities

Ahead of the protest, Dipke had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking accountability over issues raised by students.

The CJP has also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

The June 20 demonstration followed an earlier protest by the group at Jantar Mantar, where concerns were raised over alleged paper leaks, examination irregularities and delays affecting students and job aspirants.

Before You Go

Breaking: Mass Protests Intensify in PoK as Allegations of Military Crackdown and Supply Blockade Surface

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) organize the protest at Jantar Mantar?

The protest addressed alleged examination irregularities, paper leaks, and demanded accountability from authorities. It aimed to solve students' problems and seek justice for affected aspirants.

What was the primary demand of the protesters at Jantar Mantar?

Protesters primarily demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They also sought accountability for alleged examination irregularities and paper leaks.

How did the protest at Jantar Mantar conclude?

Delhi Police declined to extend permission and began a peaceful evacuation process after the authorization expired at 5 pm. Most participants left, though Dipke and some leaders remained initially.

What did CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urge his supporters to do after the police denied permission extension?

Dipke appealed to supporters nationwide to continue the agitation peacefully, potentially initiating a

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 07:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP NEET UG Paper Leak Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke Jantar Mantar Students' Protest Jail Bharo Andolan
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