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English NewsNewsPoK Rebellion: CCTV Shows Pak Rangers Looting Petrol Pump; 70,000 Protesters Stay Defiant

PoK Rebellion: CCTV Shows Pak Rangers Looting Petrol Pump; 70,000 Protesters Stay Defiant

PoJK protests entered Day 20 as CCTV footage allegedly showed Rangers looting a petrol pump, fuelling anger across the region.

Written By : Shivank Mishra |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 10:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PoJK uprising intensifies; Rangers' alleged looting fuels anger.
  • Thousands protest shortages; leaders allege funds diverted from public.

The mass civil uprising in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has entered its 20th day, with protesters intensifying their agitation against what they describe as Islamabad's continued control of the region. What began as a political strike has evolved into a broader movement, with demonstrators alleging prolonged internet restrictions, food shortages and an increasingly heavy-handed response by the Pakistani establishment. The latest flashpoint came after CCTV footage, shared by ABP Live, purportedly showed armed Pakistani Rangers assaulting employees at a petrol pump in Rawalakot before allegedly looting PKR 300,000 from the cash counter.

CCTV Footage Sparks Fresh Anger

According to the report, the alleged incident took place in Rawalakot, where armed Pakistani Rangers were captured on CCTV entering a local petrol station. The footage allegedly shows Rangers assaulting unarmed employees before taking around PKR 300,000 from the cash counter at gunpoint.

CCTV footage purportedly shows Pakistani Rangers entering a petrol pump in Rawalakot.
CCTV footage purportedly shows Pakistani Rangers entering a petrol pump in Rawalakot.

The incident has fuelled anger among protesters, who accuse the Pakistani security establishment of abandoning any pretence of maintaining law and order. The alleged robbery has further intensified resentment against the authorities as demonstrations continue across the region.

Despite severe shortages reportedly caused by restrictions on food supplies since June 13, thousands of protesters remain gathered at Rawalakot's Eidgah Ground.

Addressing the crowd, Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) leader Sardar Aman Khan criticised Islamabad's claims of financially supporting the region. He alleged that funds allocated to PoJK never reached ordinary citizens and instead benefited political elites.

"The thousands of crores in budget that Islamabad claims to send to PoJK never reaches the public. That money only fills the pockets of puppet legislators while people continue to suffer," Khan said, alleging the region lacked proper roads, schools and hospitals.

Movement Gains Momentum

The JKJAAC had initially announced a June 23 deadline for a "Long March" involving 100,000 people towards the assembly in Muzaffarabad. However, committee member Imtiaz Alam said the timeline had been extended by a few weeks to mobilise greater public participation while maintaining that the objective remained unchanged.

Alam also accused the Pakistani Army of using force against civilians, referring to last year's clashes and insisting the movement would continue until what he described as the controversial 12 refugee seats were abolished.

Meanwhile, the administration led by Faisal Mumtaz Rathore is facing mounting pressure as markets in Muzaffarabad remain shut despite official appeals and legal warnings to traders. According to the report, shopkeepers have continued their indefinite strike in support of the Awami Action Committee.

Former Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq also criticised the Shehbaz Sharif government and Army Chief Asim Munir, alleging that food supplies were being used as a tool of pressure against civilians.

Also Read: ‘Pakistan Se Lenge Azaadi’: Massive PoJK Protest Movement Gains Momentum After Deadly Crackdown

Women Take Centre Stage

One of the defining features of the latest phase of the protests has been the large participation of women and children. Organisers claimed that between 6,000 and 7,000 women joined demonstrations alongside their daughters.

Women leaders said the movement would continue despite pressure from the authorities, insisting that people in PoJK would not be intimidated. During one protest in Rawalakot, a young girl questioned the authorities' decision to label the Awami Action Committee as a terrorist organisation, asking why mothers would bring their daughters to demonstrations if that claim were true.

With internet restrictions continuing and protests showing no signs of slowing down, demonstrators say they remain determined to press ahead with their demands, while organisers insist the movement has entered a decisive phase.

Also Read: Asim Munir Sends 'Butcher Of Lahore' To PoK; 11 Dead, 15 Injured In Clashes

Before You Go

NEWS ALERT: Investigators Probe Digital Trail as Lohagad Fort Murder Case Scene Recreated

Published at : 28 Jun 2026 10:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistani Rangers Pakistan PoK Protests Rawalakot
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