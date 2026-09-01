Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan sparked controversy sharing a cropped SCO group photo.

PM Modi was removed from Pakistan's shared image.

Modi's account shared the original photo, including Sharif.

Pakistan has sparked controversy by removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from an SCO Summit 2026 group photograph and sharing the edited image on social media.

Pakistan Prime Minister office shared the cropped photograph on the X account, and later Shehbaz Sharif shared the group photograph in its original form, which also included PM Modi.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with heads of States at the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on 1 September 2026. pic.twitter.com/3lsruWHaYV — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 1, 2026

Pakistan PMO Shares Cropped SCO Group Photo

The Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office shared a post on X on Tuesday (September 1) featuring two photographs from the SCO Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

In the images shared by the Pakistan PMO, PM Modi had been cropped out of the group photograph. The post was captioned: “Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with Heads of State at the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on 1 September 2026.”

Later, Shehbaz Sharif shared the full image.

Today, I was honoured to address the SCO Council of Heads of State Meeting in Bishkek as Pakistan assumed the SCO Chairmanship for 2027. I congratulated the Kyrgyz Republic on successfully hosting the Summit and steering the Organization with distinction.



Guided by the Shanghai… pic.twitter.com/1mvRW85klD — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 1, 2026

PM Modi Shares Full Group Photograph

In contrast, the photograph shared from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official X account showed the complete group, with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif also visible.

From the SCO Summit in Bishkek. pic.twitter.com/GDlPpVkSLR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2026

The contrasting posts drew attention to the fact that Modi appeared in the original group photograph shared by his own account, while he was removed from the version posted by the Pakistan PMO.

PM Modi Targets Terrorism At SCO Summit

The development came after PM Modi made strong remarks on terrorism during his address at the SCO Summit.

Without naming Pakistan, Modi called for an end to terrorism and urged countries to dismantle the entire ecosystem supporting terrorist activities, including financial networks.

“We must eliminate the entire ecosystem of terrorism and also stop the financial support it receives. We must say with one voice that there can be no room for double standards in dealing with terrorism,” Modi said.