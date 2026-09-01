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English NewsNewsPakistan Removes PM Modi From SCO Group Photo, Later Posts Full Picture

Pakistan Removes PM Modi From SCO Group Photo, Later Posts Full Picture

Pakistan sparked controversy by cropping PM Modi out of its SCO Summit group photo, while Modi shared the full image showing Shehbaz Sharif. Modi had also criticised terrorism at the summit.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan sparked controversy sharing a cropped SCO group photo.
  • PM Modi was removed from Pakistan's shared image.
  • Modi's account shared the original photo, including Sharif.

Pakistan has sparked controversy by removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from an SCO Summit 2026 group photograph and sharing the edited image on social media.

Pakistan Prime Minister office shared the cropped photograph on the X account, and later Shehbaz Sharif shared the group photograph in its original form, which also included PM Modi.

Pakistan PMO Shares Cropped SCO Group Photo

The Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office shared a post on X on Tuesday (September 1) featuring two photographs from the SCO Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

In the images shared by the Pakistan PMO, PM Modi had been cropped out of the group photograph. The post was captioned: “Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with Heads of State at the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on 1 September 2026.”

Later, Shehbaz Sharif shared the full image.

PM Modi Shares Full Group Photograph

In contrast, the photograph shared from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official X account showed the complete group, with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif also visible.

The contrasting posts drew attention to the fact that Modi appeared in the original group photograph shared by his own account, while he was removed from the version posted by the Pakistan PMO.

PM Modi Targets Terrorism At SCO Summit

The development came after PM Modi made strong remarks on terrorism during his address at the SCO Summit.

Without naming Pakistan, Modi called for an end to terrorism and urged countries to dismantle the entire ecosystem supporting terrorist activities, including financial networks.

“We must eliminate the entire ecosystem of terrorism and also stop the financial support it receives. We must say with one voice that there can be no room for double standards in dealing with terrorism,” Modi said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy did Pakistan spark regarding the SCO Summit group photograph?

Pakistan sparked controversy by removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from an SCO Summit 2026 group photograph. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif then shared this edited image on his X account.

How did PM Modi's shared photograph differ from Pakistan's?

PM Modi's official X account shared the complete group photograph, which included Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif. Conversely, the version posted by the Pakistan PMO had PM Modi cropped out.

When and where did the SCO Summit mentioned in the article take place?

The SCO Council of Heads of State Summit took place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. It was held on September 1, 2026.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shehbaz Sharif PM Modi Pakistan SCO Summit
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