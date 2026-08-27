India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsPM Modi To Visit Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan; Meeting With Putin Scheduled On SCO Sidelines

PM Modi To Visit Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan; Meeting With Putin Scheduled On SCO Sidelines

PM Modi will visit Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan from August 29 to September 1, with a Putin meeting scheduled on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Modi attends SCO Summit in Bishkek, meets President Putin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a four-day visit to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic from August 29 to September 1, during which he will hold bilateral talks in Tashkent and attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek. On the sidelines of the summit, Modi is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the two leaders expected to review the entire gamut of India-Russia bilateral relations.

The visit will also focus on strengthening India's strategic partnership with Uzbekistan and advancing cooperation with Central Asian partners.

Modi In Uzbekistan

Modi will visit Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30 at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. It will be his fourth visit to the country and second bilateral visit.

In Tashkent, Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Mirziyoyev to review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people ties. The two leaders are also expected to discuss the shared developmental visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030.

Modi is scheduled to visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies. A banquet lunch hosted by Mirziyoyev is also planned.

Also Read: Nirmala Sitharaman Makes Pitch For Canadian Capital Across India’s Key Growth Sectors

SCO Summit In Bishkek

Modi will travel to Bishkek from August 31 to September 1 to attend the 26th SCO Summit at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.

At the summit, Modi will address SCO leaders and outline India's priorities of security, connectivity and opportunity. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of member states, including Putin.

The SCO summit comes as the grouping marks 25 years since its establishment. India has been a full member since 2017, after holding observer status from 2005.

India's engagement with the SCO has been guided by the SECURE framework-Security, Economy and Trade, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environment.

Modi will also attend the opening ceremony of the sixth World Nomad Games, celebrating Central Asia's cultural heritage.

The four-day visit is expected to deepen India's engagement with Uzbekistan, Russia and the wider Central Asian region while advancing cooperation in security, trade, technology, education and culture.

Also Read: Top Law College Cancels Convocation Amid Row Over Chief Justice Invite

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 Aug 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Modi Putin SCO Summit 2026 PM Uzbekistan Visit PM Kyrgyzstan Visit
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Modi To Visit Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan; Meeting With Putin Scheduled On SCO Sidelines
PM Modi To Visit Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan; Meeting With Putin Scheduled On SCO Sidelines
News
Nepal Floods Death Toll Touches 359; 288 Indians Missing, 21 Rescued
Nepal Floods Death Toll Touches 359; 288 Indians Missing, 21 Rescued
News
OPINION | India-China 'Early, Substantial Harvest': More Ambiguity, Less Clarity
OPINION | India-China 'Early, Substantial Harvest': More Ambiguity, Less Clarity
News
Top Law College Cancels Convocation Amid Row Over Chief Justice Invite
Top Law College Cancels Convocation Amid Row Over Chief Justice Invite
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Flash Flood: Glacier Collapse or Earthquake? Scientists Examine the Real Cause
Nepal Disaster: Earthquake, Glacier Burst or Lake Outburst—What Triggered the Devastation?
Nepal Disaster: US Announces $500,000 Aid for Disaster-Hit Nepal as Devastation Becomes Visible
Nepal Flood Ground Report: Highways Shut as Mud and Debris Block Rescue Routes
Nepal Flood Crisis: 800+ Missing, Around 300 Indians Among Them
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget