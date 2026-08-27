PM Modi To Visit Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan; Meeting With Putin Scheduled On SCO Sidelines

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi attends SCO Summit in Bishkek, meets President Putin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a four-day visit to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic from August 29 to September 1, during which he will hold bilateral talks in Tashkent and attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek. On the sidelines of the summit, Modi is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the two leaders expected to review the entire gamut of India-Russia bilateral relations.

The visit will also focus on strengthening India's strategic partnership with Uzbekistan and advancing cooperation with Central Asian partners.

Modi In Uzbekistan

Modi will visit Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30 at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. It will be his fourth visit to the country and second bilateral visit.

In Tashkent, Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Mirziyoyev to review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people ties. The two leaders are also expected to discuss the shared developmental visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030.

Modi is scheduled to visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies. A banquet lunch hosted by Mirziyoyev is also planned.

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SCO Summit In Bishkek

Modi will travel to Bishkek from August 31 to September 1 to attend the 26th SCO Summit at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.

At the summit, Modi will address SCO leaders and outline India's priorities of security, connectivity and opportunity. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of member states, including Putin.

The SCO summit comes as the grouping marks 25 years since its establishment. India has been a full member since 2017, after holding observer status from 2005.

India's engagement with the SCO has been guided by the SECURE framework-Security, Economy and Trade, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environment.

Modi will also attend the opening ceremony of the sixth World Nomad Games, celebrating Central Asia's cultural heritage.

The four-day visit is expected to deepen India's engagement with Uzbekistan, Russia and the wider Central Asian region while advancing cooperation in security, trade, technology, education and culture.

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