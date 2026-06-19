Ayurveda, Antelopes And Thekua: What's In PM Modi's Diplomatic Gift Bag For France, Slovakia?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi gifted Indian artworks, textiles to French dignitaries.

Slovak President, PM received traditional Indian crafts, textiles.

Slovak Speaker received ancient Ayurvedic texts, regional sweet.

Instead of conventional souvenirs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a cultural tour of India in gift form, presenting foreign dignitaries with everything from traditional artworks, handwoven textiles, tribal handicrafts and classical Ayurvedic texts, reflecting different facets of India's heritage and craftsmanship.

Gifts For Emmanuel And Brigitte Macron

During his visit to France, PM Modi presented French President Emmanuel Macron with a handcrafted Kalamkari painting from Andhra Pradesh depicting scenes from the Mahabharata. Created using traditional hand-drawing and natural dye techniques, the artwork is regarded as one of India's oldest narrative art forms.

Gift given by PM Narendra Modi to French President Emmanuel Macron | Kalamkari Mahabharata Painting:



This hand-crafted Kalamkari painting from Andhra Pradesh showcases India’s rich artistic heritage and took nearly six months to complete. Created using traditional pen-drawing… pic.twitter.com/RBcLZvLncG — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2026

France's First Lady Brigitte Macron received a Pochampally silk stole from Telangana. Woven using the Ikat resist-dyeing technique, the stole is known for its geometric patterns, vibrant colours and intricate craftsmanship.

Gift given by PM Narendra Modi to Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron | Pochampally Silk Stole: The Pochampally Silk Stole is a handwoven textile from Telangana, made using the traditional Ikat resist-dyeing technique. Known for its intricate geometric and… pic.twitter.com/3EqeXGDrok — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2026

Traditional Indian Crafts For Slovakia's President, PM

During his visit to Slovakia, PM Modi gifted President Peter Pellegrini a collection of handcrafted Indian artefacts. These included Thewa motif cufflinks from Rajasthan, crafted using the traditional gold-on-glass Thewa technique, and a Himroo silk tie and pocket square set from Aurangabad, reflecting a textile tradition known for its distinctive silk-cotton weave and floral motifs.

Gift given by PM Modi to President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini | Handcrafted Thewa Motif Cufflinks:



The Handcrafted Thewa Motif Cufflinks showcase the traditional jewellery craft of Pratapgarh. Made using the rare Thewa technique, they feature finely engraved gold sheets fused… pic.twitter.com/E09YuKseae — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2026

The Slovak President was also presented with a Brass Dokra Antelope Set, representing the ancient lost-wax metal-casting tradition practised by tribal artisans across parts of central and eastern India.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico received a hand-knotted Kashmiri silk carpet, a craft associated with the Kashmir Valley's long-standing weaving tradition. Made from natural silk, the carpet features intricate floral and paisley-inspired designs.

Gift given by PM Modi to PM of Slovakia Robert Fico | Kashmiri Silk Carpet: The Kashmiri Silk Carpet is a prestigious hand-knotted craft from the Kashmir Valley, especially the Srinagar region. Crafted from high-quality natural silk, it is known for its intricate floral, paisley,… pic.twitter.com/AbqBz51Dib — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2026

Ayurvedic Texts And Thekua For Parliament Speaker

Speaker of the Slovak Parliament Richard Raši was presented with Thekua, a traditional sweet associated with the Chhath festival in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Gift given by PM Modi to Speaker of Slovakia Richard Raši | Thekua is a traditional sweet snack from the Indian states of Bihar and Jharkhand, made using wheat flour, jaggery or sugar, fennel seeds, and ghee. It is especially prepared during festivals, most notably Chhath Puja.… pic.twitter.com/p77Z3GqSiO — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2026

Modi also gifted him copies of the Sushruta Samhita and Charaka Samhita, two foundational texts of Ayurveda. The works are widely regarded as important contributions to the history of medicine and contain detailed writings on surgery, anatomy, healthcare and holistic treatment practices.

Gift given by PM Modi to Speaker of Slovakia Richard Raši | Susruta Samhita: Susruta Saṃhita is a foundational ancient Ayurvedic text attributed to the physician Susruta and is considered one of the earliest and most important works on surgery. It describes advanced surgical… pic.twitter.com/SAfSchDQph — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2026

The selection of gifts highlighted India's use of cultural and heritage-based diplomacy during high-level engagements, while showcasing the country's traditional crafts, knowledge systems and regional diversity.