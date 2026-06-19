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HomeNewsAyurveda, Antelopes And Thekua: What's In PM Modi's Diplomatic Gift Bag For France, Slovakia?

Ayurveda, Antelopes And Thekua: What's In PM Modi's Diplomatic Gift Bag For France, Slovakia?

PM Modi used cultural diplomacy in France and Slovakia, gifting leaders Indian artworks, textiles, handicrafts, Ayurvedic texts and traditional sweets, showcasing India's heritage and diversity.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Modi gifted Indian artworks, textiles to French dignitaries.
  • Slovak President, PM received traditional Indian crafts, textiles.
  • Slovak Speaker received ancient Ayurvedic texts, regional sweet.

Instead of conventional souvenirs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a cultural tour of India in gift form, presenting foreign dignitaries with everything from traditional artworks, handwoven textiles, tribal handicrafts and classical Ayurvedic texts, reflecting different facets of India's heritage and craftsmanship.

Gifts For Emmanuel And Brigitte Macron

During his visit to France, PM Modi presented French President Emmanuel Macron with a handcrafted Kalamkari painting from Andhra Pradesh depicting scenes from the Mahabharata. Created using traditional hand-drawing and natural dye techniques, the artwork is regarded as one of India's oldest narrative art forms.

France's First Lady Brigitte Macron received a Pochampally silk stole from Telangana. Woven using the Ikat resist-dyeing technique, the stole is known for its geometric patterns, vibrant colours and intricate craftsmanship.

Traditional Indian Crafts For Slovakia's President, PM

During his visit to Slovakia, PM Modi gifted President Peter Pellegrini a collection of handcrafted Indian artefacts. These included Thewa motif cufflinks from Rajasthan, crafted using the traditional gold-on-glass Thewa technique, and a Himroo silk tie and pocket square set from Aurangabad, reflecting a textile tradition known for its distinctive silk-cotton weave and floral motifs.

The Slovak President was also presented with a Brass Dokra Antelope Set, representing the ancient lost-wax metal-casting tradition practised by tribal artisans across parts of central and eastern India.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico received a hand-knotted Kashmiri silk carpet, a craft associated with the Kashmir Valley's long-standing weaving tradition. Made from natural silk, the carpet features intricate floral and paisley-inspired designs.

Ayurvedic Texts And Thekua For Parliament Speaker

Speaker of the Slovak Parliament Richard Raši was presented with Thekua, a traditional sweet associated with the Chhath festival in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Modi also gifted him copies of the Sushruta Samhita and Charaka Samhita, two foundational texts of Ayurveda. The works are widely regarded as important contributions to the history of medicine and contain detailed writings on surgery, anatomy, healthcare and holistic treatment practices.

The selection of gifts highlighted India's use of cultural and heritage-based diplomacy during high-level engagements, while showcasing the country's traditional crafts, knowledge systems and regional diversity.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What gifts did PM Modi present to French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron?

President Macron received a handcrafted Kalamkari painting from Andhra Pradesh. Brigitte Macron was presented with a Pochampally silk stole from Telangana, known for its intricate Ikat weaving.

What traditional Indian artefacts were gifted to Slovakia's President Peter Pellegrini?

President Pellegrini received Thewa motif cufflinks, a Himroo silk tie and pocket square set, and a Brass Dokra Antelope Set. These showcased various Indian crafts like gold-on-glass work and lost-wax casting.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
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PM Modi PM Modi Visit To France PM Modi's SLovakia Visit Thekwa Carpet PM Modi Gifts
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