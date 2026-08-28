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English NewsNewsPM Modi, RSS, China References At Centre Of Sonia Gandhi Book Row? Penguin India Responds

PM Modi, RSS, China References At Centre Of Sonia Gandhi Book Row? Penguin India Responds

According to sources, the passages at the centre of the reported disagreement relate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, the RSS and alleged Chinese encroachment on the Indian border.

Written By : Mohit Dubey |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonia Gandhi's book 'Belonging' faces publication controversy.
  • Reports claimed author refused specific editorial changes by publisher.
  • Penguin India denied withdrawal, clarified editorial suggestions are normal.

A controversy has emerged over former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s upcoming book, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, following reports of differences between the author and Penguin Random House India (PRHI) over certain passages in the manuscript.

According to sources, PRHI had suggested changes to some portions of the book, including removing certain content. Sonia Gandhi reportedly declined to make the suggested changes. However, Penguin Random House India has now issued an official statement disputing reports that it withdrew from publishing the book in India because the author refused editorial changes.

What The Reports Said

According to sources, the passages at the centre of the reported disagreement relate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, the RSS and alleged Chinese encroachment on the Indian border.

Sources claimed that Penguin Worldwide had no objection to the content, while Penguin India had raised concerns over some of the passages. Sonia Gandhi reportedly refused to remove the content related to the three issues.

No consensus was reached on the suggested changes to the manuscript, according to reports.

The book's publication process is continuing abroad. ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ is scheduled to be published in the US by Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House. According to sources, the book is scheduled for release on November 10.

Penguin India Issues Official Statement

Penguin Random House India has clarified that it is not the publisher of ‘Belonging’ in India.

In its official statement, the publisher said, "In response to the news reports about Sonia Gandhi's book 'Belonging', Penguin Random House India is not the publisher of 'Belonging' in India. Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish 'Belonging' because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances."

The company said fact-checking and making recommendations to authors are part of the normal publishing process.

"As a publisher, it is both our prerogative and our responsibility to fact check and provide authors with recommendations that are in the best interests of their books. This is a normal part of the publishing process. Throughout the relevant discussions, Penguin Random House India's position was that we remained willing and keen to publish the book," it said.

Penguin Random House India added that it would not comment further on its confidential discussions with the author.

"We will not comment further on confidential discussions with the author," the company said.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was there a controversy surrounding Sonia Gandhi's book 'Belonging'?

A controversy arose due to reported disagreements between Sonia Gandhi and Penguin Random House India over suggested editorial changes to her book, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. She reportedly declined to make the changes.

What passages in the book were reportedly at the center of the disagreement?

Reports claimed the disagreement centered on passages concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, the RSS, and alleged Chinese encroachment on the Indian border. Sonia Gandhi reportedly refused to remove this content.

Is Penguin Random House India publishing Sonia Gandhi's book 'Belonging' in India?

No, Penguin Random House India clarified it is not the publisher of 'Belonging' in India. They dispute reports that they withdrew because the author declined editorial changes, stating such suggestions 'do not accurately reflect the circumstances'.

Where will Sonia Gandhi's book 'Belonging' be published?

The book's publication process is continuing abroad. It is scheduled to be published in the US by Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House.

About the author Mohit Dubey

Mohit Dubey, associated with ABP News, is a seasoned journalist recognised for his coverage of national politics, Parliament, and grassroots reporting. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Lucknow and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration. He later earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Aurobindo Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and completed an MA in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University.

He was elected National Treasurer of the Press Club of India. His reporting portfolio spans political developments as well as parliamentary affairs.

Over the course of his career, he has extensively covered several major electoral events, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, along with the Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. He has also reported from the ground during Assembly elections in multiple states across the country.

Among his notable assignments are exclusive field reports from the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transition from Gujarat to Delhi, and continuous reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. He also provided comprehensive coverage of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra.
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Published at : 28 Aug 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi RSS China Penguin India Sonia Gandhi Book Row Sonia Gandhi's Belonging
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