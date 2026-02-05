‘Congress Ruined, Loot Country’: PM Modi’s Strong Reply In Parliament Amid Opposition Walkout

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday began his reply to the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha, with the address focusing on the government’s Viksit Bharat roadmap amid sharp criticism from Opposition leaders. His opening remarks triggered protests and political pushback inside the House. During his speech, the Prime Minister said the world is moving towards a new global order that is increasingly tilting in India’s favour, asserting that India today stands as a “Vishwa Bandhu” and has emerged as a strong voice of the Global South.

New Global Order, Trade Push PM added that just as a new world order emerged after the Second World War, global developments after Covid-19, along with geopolitical shifts, are now pushing the world towards another major reset. PM also highlighted India’s major trade engagement with 27 European countries, calling it a landmark deal, and took a swipe at the Opposition, questioning how India was made to feel “tired” during previous decades of governance. India Emerging As Global Leader

Further said the pandemic, global conflicts and economic disruptions exposed the limitations of existing global systems, while India demonstrated confidence, resilience and leadership. He said combining economic strength, diplomatic outreach and political stability, India is emerging as a key global voice, with the world increasingly looking towards New Delhi in the evolving global order.