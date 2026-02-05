Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews‘Congress Ruined, Loot Country’: PM Modi’s Strong Reply In Parliament Amid Opposition Walkout

‘Congress Ruined, Loot Country’: PM Modi’s Strong Reply In Parliament Amid Opposition Walkout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his reply to the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha, with the speech expected to focus on the government’s Viksit Bharat.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday began his reply to the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha, with the address focusing on the government’s Viksit Bharat roadmap amid sharp criticism from Opposition leaders. His opening remarks triggered protests and political pushback inside the House. During his speech, the Prime Minister said the world is moving towards a new global order that is increasingly tilting in India’s favour, asserting that India today stands as a “Vishwa Bandhu” and has emerged as a strong voice of the Global South.

New Global Order, Trade Push

PM added that just as a new world order emerged after the Second World War, global developments after Covid-19, along with geopolitical shifts, are now pushing the world towards another major reset.  PM also highlighted India’s major trade engagement with 27 European countries, calling it a landmark deal, and took a swipe at the Opposition, questioning how India was made to feel “tired” during previous decades of governance.

India Emerging As Global Leader

Further said the pandemic, global conflicts and economic disruptions exposed the limitations of existing global systems, while India demonstrated confidence, resilience and leadership. He said combining economic strength, diplomatic outreach and political stability, India is emerging as a key global voice, with the world increasingly looking towards New Delhi in the evolving global order.

 

 

Related Video

Breaking News: Missing Children Crisis Raised in Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Flags Shocking Data

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Rajya Sabha?

Prime Minister Modi's address focuses on the government's Viksit Bharat roadmap. He also highlighted India's role in the evolving global order.

How does Prime Minister Modi describe India's position in the world?

He asserted that India stands as a

What are the key factors driving the global reset according to PM Modi?

Global developments after Covid-19, along with geopolitical shifts, are pushing the world towards a major reset. This follows limitations exposed by the pandemic and global conflicts.

What significant trade engagement did PM Modi mention?

He highlighted India's major trade engagement with 27 European countries, calling it a landmark deal.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech Rajya Sabha 2026 PM Modi Vote Of Thanks Lok Sabha Disruption PM Modi Rahul Gandhi Parliament Chaos Viksit Bharat Rajya Sabha
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘No Dictating Ruler In India’: PM Modi’s Motion Of Thanks Reply Triggers Strong Opposition Protests
‘No Dictating Ruler In India’: PM Modi’s Motion Of Thanks Reply Triggers Strong Opposition Protests
India
‘PM Modi Hiding Behind Speaker’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Birla, Calls Explanation A ‘Lie’
‘PM Modi Hiding Behind Speaker’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Birla, Calls Explanation A ‘Lie’
World
'Our Supreme Priority Is...': India’s First Response To Trump’s Russian Oil Claim
'Our Supreme Priority Is...': India’s First Response To Trump’s Russian Oil Claim
World
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Missing Children Crisis Raised in Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Flags Shocking Data
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Sisters Changed Names, Rejected Indian Identity Before Suicide
Parliament Turmoil: Minister Giriraj Singh Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Disrupting Proceedings
Politics: Jairam Ramesh Slams Govt for Blocking Leader of Opposition in Parliament
Parliament Turmoil: PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Address Set Amid Opposition Walkouts & Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget