‘A Leader Of The People’: PM Modi Mourns Ajit Pawar After Fatal Baramati Plane Crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep shock and sorrow over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was among five people killed in a tragic aircraft crash near Baramati in Pune district. The incident, involving a Learjet 45, has plunged Maharashtra’s political sphere into mourning and drawn condolences from leaders across party lines.

Ajit Pawar, a senior leader and one of the most influential figures in state politics, was travelling aboard the aircraft when it went down while attempting to land at Baramati airport in the early hours of the morning. Officials later confirmed that none of the five people on board survived.

'Leader Of People': PM Modi Remembers Ajit Pawar

In a heartfelt condolence message, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Pawar’s political legacy and grassroots appeal. He described Pawar as “a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect.” The Prime Minister also highlighted Pawar’s dedication to public service, saying he was known for his tireless work ethic, administrative understanding and efforts to uplift marginalised sections of society. “His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi’s message underscored Ajit Pawar’s stature beyond party politics. By calling him “a leader of the people,” the Prime Minister acknowledged Pawar’s deep roots in Maharashtra’s political and social fabric. Pawar was widely regarded as a mass leader with strong connections at the grassroots, particularly in western Maharashtra.

Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and… pic.twitter.com/mdgwwGzw4R — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2026

Details Of Fatal Crash Near Baramati

According to officials, the Learjet 45 was carrying five individuals at the time of the accident. Apart from Ajit Pawar, those on board included two of his staff members and two crew members. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that the aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport.

Preliminary information shared by aviation authorities indicated that the crash was severe and left no survivors. Emergency services rushed to the site soon after the incident, but rescue teams confirmed that all five occupants had died on impact. A detailed investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Leaders across the political spectrum echoed similar sentiments, noting Pawar’s influence, administrative experience and ability to connect with ordinary citizens. His sudden death has been described as a major loss to Maharashtra’s governance and political stability.