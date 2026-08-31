PM Modi Meets Putin On Sidelines Of SCO Summit, Travels In Same Car In Bishkek

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek on Monday and later travelled with him in the same car to the opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games. The two leaders held bilateral talks on India-Russia ties and the Ukraine war. PM Modi said the conflict was a threat to humanity and called for efforts to find a path to peace. He also reiterated India’s support for dialogue and diplomacy. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Modi-Putin Talks

Following the meeting, Modi posted on X that he had held “extensive discussions” with Putin on the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

Had extensive discussions with President Putin. Discussed the full range of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. It is gladdening to see significant progress across various sectors in recent years.



Focus areas for the India-Russia friendship remain… pic.twitter.com/tclMVJ72KS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2026

He said there had been significant progress between the two countries in recent years. Modi also listed energy, innovation, space, fertilisers and people-to-people ties as key areas for the India-Russia relationship.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the Ukraine conflict during the meeting. He said wars pose a threat to humanity and stressed the need for all sides to work together to find a way towards peace.

Modi reiterated that India stands for peace and supports efforts to resolve conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

Together At Games

After their bilateral meeting, Modi and Putin travelled in the same car as they headed to the opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena.

Modi later attended the ceremony alongside other world leaders gathered in the Kyrgyz capital.

The VI World Nomad Games began on Monday and will continue until September 6. The event brings together participants from different countries for competitions and cultural programmes celebrating nomadic traditions.

The Prime Minister’s meeting with Putin comes during his visit to Bishkek for the SCO Summit, where he is holding talks with leaders of member states and discussing bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.

Modi has also held a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the summit, with the two leaders discussing India-Iran ties, trade and the situation in West Asia.