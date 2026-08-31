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English NewsNewsPM Modi Meets Putin On Sidelines Of SCO Summit, Travels In Same Car In Bishkek

PM Modi Meets Putin On Sidelines Of SCO Summit, Travels In Same Car In Bishkek

PM Modi is in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for the SCO Summit, where he has held bilateral meetings with leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 08:59 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek on Monday and later travelled with him in the same car to the opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games. The two leaders held bilateral talks on India-Russia ties and the Ukraine war. PM Modi said the conflict was a threat to humanity and called for efforts to find a path to peace. He also reiterated India’s support for dialogue and diplomacy. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Modi-Putin Talks

Following the meeting, Modi posted on X that he had held “extensive discussions” with Putin on the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

He said there had been significant progress between the two countries in recent years. Modi also listed energy, innovation, space, fertilisers and people-to-people ties as key areas for the India-Russia relationship.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the Ukraine conflict during the meeting. He said wars pose a threat to humanity and stressed the need for all sides to work together to find a way towards peace.

Modi reiterated that India stands for peace and supports efforts to resolve conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

Together At Games

After their bilateral meeting, Modi and Putin travelled in the same car as they headed to the opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena.

Modi later attended the ceremony alongside other world leaders gathered in the Kyrgyz capital.

The VI World Nomad Games began on Monday and will continue until September 6. The event brings together participants from different countries for competitions and cultural programmes celebrating nomadic traditions.

The Prime Minister’s meeting with Putin comes during his visit to Bishkek for the SCO Summit, where he is holding talks with leaders of member states and discussing bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.

Modi has also held a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the summit, with the two leaders discussing India-Iran ties, trade and the situation in West Asia.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Putin PM Modi SCO Summit SCO Summot Bishkek
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