PM Modi Meets LK Advani At Delhi Home As He Marks 25 Years In Government, Reflects On Journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met veteran BJP leader and former deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani at his residence as he marked 25 years since he first took office in government. PM Modi, who became Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001, visited Advani in New Delhi and was photographed speaking with the veteran leader. He also reflected on his political journey, describing the past 25 years as a period of continuous public service.

Modi Meets Advani

A photograph from the meeting showed PM Modi sitting beside Advani and placing his hand over the BJP veteran’s hand while speaking with him. Earlier on Wednesday, Modi visited the Shri Vinayak Temple in Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi, as part of the day’s engagements marking the milestone.

Addressing a gathering in Delhi, PM Modi reflected on the journey that began with his appointment as Gujarat chief minister. He said that when he took the oath in 2001, he had not imagined that his political journey would eventually take him to the position he holds today.

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‘A Moment Of Gratitude’

PM Modi said the milestone was not an occasion for self-congratulation but a moment to express gratitude. He thanked the BJP, NDA allies and political colleagues who had supported him throughout his career.

According to Modi, his political journey had been driven by a sense of service and a larger mission rather than personal ambition. He described “service” as the central theme of his 25-year political career.

Reflecting on the role of supporters and critics, Modi said both had contributed to his growth. While supporters provided encouragement, critics pushed him towards introspection and self-assessment.

He also said that those who had tried to bring him down had, in turn, taught him how to rise again.

Concluding his remarks, Modi said the completion of 25 years should not be viewed as a milestone for rest. Instead, he described it as the beginning of another phase of public service.

He said the country would continue working towards the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, adding that the target could be achieved through continued collective effort and service.

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