PM Modi Meets Egyptian Foreign Minister, Hails President Sisi’s Key Role In Gaza Peace Deal

HomeNewsPM Modi Meets Egyptian Foreign Minister, Hails President Sisi’s Key Role In Gaza Peace Deal

By : ANI | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 11:36 PM (IST)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty and said the relationship between the two countries is growing from strength to strength.

PM Modi described Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as "a friend" and conveyed deep appreciation for his crucial role in the Gaza Peace Agreement.

"Pleased to receive Foreign Minister of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdelatty. Conveyed deep appreciation for my friend, President Sisi, for his crucial role in the Gaza Peace Agreement. India-Egypt Strategic Partnership continues to grow from strength to strength for the benefit of our people, our shared region and the humanity," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Abdelatty is on a two-day visit to India. He held talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday.

He co-chaired the India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue with Jaishankar. Describing the dialogue as "a milestone," Jaishankar said it provided both nations with a platform to review progress and set future goals.

"Our meeting for the first India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue is a milestone in our ties. Since the elevation of our relationship to a strategic partnership in 2023, we have seen an intensification of cooperation in various domains," he said.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, defence, renewable energy, and digital innovation. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including stability in West Asia and promoting the voice of the Global South.

Jaishankar underlined that India and Egypt share a "commitment to the progress of the Global South and to strengthening the independence and freedom of choice of nations in world affairs."

He also appreciated Egypt's solidarity following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, noting that PM Modi and President Sisi had spoken soon after the incident.

Abdelatty said the first strategic dialogue reflected the shared vision of both leaders to unlock the full potential of the partnership.

"This is a testament to the commitments by our two leaders since we signed the strategic partnership agreement in June 2023. We have a long-standing relationship bound by history, geography, and shared interests, but we must do more for the benefit of our two great peoples," he said.

Calling for closer economic engagement, Abdelatty said both nations must explore opportunities for joint ventures and trade.

"We must encourage our business communities to explore the vast capabilities in both economies and build a win-win partnership," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Egyptian minister met Indian business leaders and CEOs who are investing in Egypt or exploring opportunities there. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 11:36 PM (IST)
PM Moid President Sisi Gaza Peace Deal Egyptian Foreign Minister
