PM Modi Lands In France; G7 Summit, Bilateral Talks With Macron On Agenda

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Paris VivaTech and diaspora interactions conclude trip.

Prime Minister Narendra PM Modi arrived in France on Saturday for a multi-city visit that will include bilateral talks with President Emmanuel Macron, participation in the G7 Summit and a series of innovation-focused engagements aimed at strengthening India-France ties.

PM Modi landed in Nice on the first leg of his five-day visit to France and Slovakia and was received at Nice Cote d'Azur Airport by senior French dignitaries, including Education Minister Edouard Geffray, Higher Education, Research and Space Minister Philippe Baptiste, French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou and Nice Mayor Eric Ciotti.

Macron Talks, Innovation Event Scheduled

Shortly after his arrival, PM Modi said the visit would feature both bilateral and multilateral engagements aimed at strengthening India's partnerships with key countries.

“Landed in Nice. In addition to Nice, this France visit includes programmes in Evian and Paris. There will be bilateral and multilateral engagements, which will be aimed at improving India’s friendships with key developmental partners,” PM Modi said in a social media post.

“I look forward to meeting President Macron tomorrow and to being at ‘Bharat Innovates’,” he added.

The prime minister is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Macron on Sunday. The two leaders will also jointly inaugurate ‘Bharat Innovates’, an event bringing together leading startups and venture capital funds from India, France and other countries.

The discussions are expected to cover the full spectrum of bilateral relations, which were elevated to a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year.

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Innovation Key Focus Of Visit

The Ministry of External Affairs said innovation would be a major focus area during the visit, with India and France jointly observing 2026 as the ‘Year of Innovation’.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the visit would provide an opportunity to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.

“The ‘Bharat Innovates’ event will showcase India's vibrant innovation ecosystem and offer a platform for startups and innovators to present their cutting-edge solutions and products,” he said.

Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora

PM Modi also received a warm reception from members of the Indian diaspora in Nice, where large crowds gathered waving Indian flags and raising patriotic slogans.

The prime minister interacted with members of the community outside his hotel and witnessed cultural performances featuring classical Indian dance forms, including Kathak, Odissi and Bharatanatyam, performed by French and European artists.

“A memorable welcome from the Indian community in Nice. Though they may be several kilometres away from home, the bond of our diaspora with India remains as strong as ever,” PM Modi said.

According to Jaiswal, the enthusiasm and affection displayed by the Indian community reflected the strong ties between the diaspora and their country of origin.

In a symbolic gesture, the Indian national flag was also hoisted at the City Hall in Nice to mark the prime minister's arrival.

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G7 Summit And Slovakia Visit

After completing engagements in France, PM Modi will travel to Slovakia for a state visit on June 14-15. During the visit, he is scheduled to hold talks with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava and interact with business leaders.

The prime minister will then return to France to participate in the G7 Summit in Evian on June 16-17.

At the summit, he is expected to exchange views with G7 leaders and partner countries on issues such as international cooperation, economic growth and artificial intelligence. Several bilateral meetings are also planned on the sidelines of the gathering.

Final Stop In Paris

The final leg of PM Modi's visit will take him to Paris on June 18, where he will attend VivaTech 2026, Europe's largest technology and startup event, alongside President Macron.

India is expected to have the largest national pavilion at this year's event.

PM Modi is also scheduled to interact with members of the Indian community in France during his stay.

According to official estimates, around 119,000 members of the Indian diaspora live in mainland France, while more than 350,000 people of Indian origin reside in French overseas territories.