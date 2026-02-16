Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PM Modi Inaugurates India AI Impact Expo 2026 At Bharat Mandapam

Bringing together leading firms, emerging startups, research bodies, the summit aims to foster new business opportunities while offering a comprehensive overview of the global AI landscape.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 06:51 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, marking the formal opening of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The five-day event, running until February 20, brings together global technology leaders, policymakers, startups and research institutions to showcase advances in artificial intelligence. According to the official advisory, the summit will open to the general public from February 17 following the Prime Minister’s inauguration ceremony held on Monday evening.

Global Participation

The Expo, held alongside the summit, features pavilions from 13 countries, including Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy. These country showcases highlight international collaboration in the rapidly evolving AI ecosystem and underline India’s push to position itself as a key player in global AI innovation.

Organisers said the participation reflects growing cross-border partnerships in research, development and deployment of artificial intelligence technologies.

300 Pavilions, 10 Arenas

The summit includes 300 pavilions and live demonstrations structured across three thematic ‘chakras’, People, Planet and Progress. Spread across 10 arenas in a setup covering more than 7,000 square metres, the event is expected to attract significant footfall, including international delegates.

Bringing together leading firms, emerging startups, state governments and research bodies, the summit aims to foster new business opportunities while offering a comprehensive overview of the global AI landscape. Organisers said the platform is designed to encourage dialogue, collaboration and innovation across sectors as AI continues to reshape industries worldwide.

UP POLITICS: Jal Jeevan Mission Under Scanner After BJP MLA Raises Concerns

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 06:36 PM (IST)
