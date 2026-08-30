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English NewsNewsUzbekistan Confers Its Supreme State Award On PM Modi

Uzbekistan Confers Its Supreme State Award On PM Modi

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 03:16 PM (IST)

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev confers the country’s highest state honour, the Order of “Oliy Darajali Dustlik,” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi accepts the honour with “deep humility” and dedicates it to the centuries-old friendship and shared heritage between India and Uzbekistan.

MoUs are exchanged between India and Uzbekistan in the presence of PM Modi and President Mirziyoyev.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Aug 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
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