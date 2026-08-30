Uzbekistan Confers Its Supreme State Award On PM Modi

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev confers the country’s highest state honour, the Order of “Oliy Darajali Dustlik,” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

#WATCH | Tashkent, Uzbekistan: President Shavkat Mirziyoyev confers the Order of “Oliy Darajali Dustlik,” Uzbekistan’s supreme state award, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi



(Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/WbHZtBB6ZU August 30, 2026

PM Modi accepts the honour with “deep humility” and dedicates it to the centuries-old friendship and shared heritage between India and Uzbekistan.

MoUs are exchanged between India and Uzbekistan in the presence of PM Modi and President Mirziyoyev.