Uzbekistan Confers Its Supreme State Award On PM Modi
TASHKENT: Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev confers the country’s highest state honour, the Order of “Oliy Darajali Dustlik,” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
#WATCH | Tashkent, Uzbekistan: President Shavkat Mirziyoyev confers the Order of “Oliy Darajali Dustlik,” Uzbekistan’s supreme state award, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2026
(Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/WbHZtBB6ZU
PM Modi accepts the honour with “deep humility” and dedicates it to the centuries-old friendship and shared heritage between India and Uzbekistan.
MoUs are exchanged between India and Uzbekistan in the presence of PM Modi and President Mirziyoyev.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)