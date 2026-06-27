PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Seychelles Visit; To Attend National Day Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi begins three-day state visit to Seychelles today.

He will attend Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations.

Modi to hold bilateral talks for strengthening India-Seychelles friendship.

PM Modi addresses Seychelles' National Assembly for first time.

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for Seychelles on a three-day visit during which he will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of that country and have bilateral discussions with President Patrick Herminie to further strengthen the friendship.

In his departure statement, the prime minister said Seychelles is a valued maritime neighbour and a key partner in the 'Vision MAHASAGAR' and India's shared commitment to the Global South.

Modi also said that he looks forward to the bilateral discussions aimed at further strengthening the enduring friendship.

"Together, we will work to advance the progress of our peoples, and promote security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region," he said.

The prime minister said he is undertaking the state visit from June 27-29 at the invitation of President of Seychelles Herminie, during which he will participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour.

"Leaving for Seychelles, where I will take part in their National Day celebrations. This year, it is even more special because it is the Golden Jubilee celebrations," he said in a post on 'X'.

In the statement, Modi said this year also marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of India-Seychelles diplomatic relations, which are "rooted in mutual trust, shared democratic values, respect for diversity and deep affinity between our peoples".

"Building on the successful State visit of President Herminie to India in February 2026, I look forward to our discussions aimed at further strengthening our enduring friendship. Together, we will work to advance the progress of our peoples, and promote security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region," he said.

During the visit, Modi will have the honour of becoming the first Indian prime minister to address the National Assembly of Seychelles. He said this historic opportunity reflects the strong democratic values and parliamentary traditions that bind the two nations.

Modi said he also looks forward to interacting with the vibrant Indian community in Seychelles, who have been nurturing the special friendship between India and Seychelles for generations, and serving as a living bridge between the two nations.

"I am confident that my visit will further deepen the longstanding bonds between the two countries, enhance maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region, and advance our shared vision of a secure, peaceful and prosperous Indian Ocean region," he said.

Officials said a contingent of the Indian armed forces, along with two ships of the Indian Navy, will participate in the celebrations.

Modi last visited Seychelles in 2015. India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership rooted in shared historical, cultural and people-to-people ties.

As a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region, Seychelles holds a special place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and our commitment to the Global South, the officials said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)