Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews'Big Thanks To President Trump’: PM Modi Hails 18% Tariff Relief For Indian Products

'Big Thanks To President Trump’: PM Modi Hails 18% Tariff Relief For Indian Products

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump amid ongoing India–US trade talks.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 11:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he had a “wonderful” conversation with US President Donald Trump, welcoming the announcement of an immediate India–US trade deal that includes a reduction of tariffs on Made in India products to 18 per cent. In a post on X, PM Modi thanked President Trump on behalf of India’s 1.4 billion people, calling the decision a major boost for bilateral economic ties. He said cooperation between “two large economies and the world’s largest democracies” would benefit citizens of both nations and unlock vast opportunities for mutually beneficial growth.

India–US Partnership Poised To Soar

The Prime Minister also praised Trump’s leadership, saying it was vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity, and reaffirmed India’s support for his efforts on the world stage. PM Modi added that he looked forward to working closely with Trump to take the India–US partnership to “unprecedented heights.” Reacting to the development, US envoy to India Sergio Gor said the relationship between the two countries has “limitless potential.” In a post on X, Gor noted that President Trump considers PM Modi a close friend and expressed enthusiasm over the trade deal announcement.

Trump Hails PM Modi, Deal Momentum

Meanwhile, President Trump also took to Truth Social following the high-level phone call, describing PM Modi as a “powerful and respected leader” and one of his “greatest friends.” Emphasising their rapport, Trump said that he and Modi are leaders who “get things done,” underscoring the momentum behind the newly announced agreement. The trade deal marks a significant breakthrough amid prolonged negotiations and is expected to have wide-ranging implications for trade, investment, and strategic cooperation between India and the United States.

 
 

Related Video

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump?

They had a wonderful conversation and announced an immediate India-US trade deal. This deal includes a reduction of tariffs on Made in India products to 18 percent.

What is the significance of the trade deal announced by PM Modi and President Trump?

The trade deal is a major boost for bilateral economic ties and is expected to unlock vast opportunities for mutually beneficial growth between the two nations.

How did President Trump describe Prime Minister Modi?

President Trump described Prime Minister Modi as a 'powerful and respected leader' and one of his 'greatest friends,' highlighting that they are leaders who 'get things done.'

What is the US envoy's perspective on the India-US relationship?

The US envoy to India, Sergio Gor, stated that the relationship between the two countries has 'limitless potential' and expressed enthusiasm over the trade deal announcement.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 11:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Tariff Russia Ukraine TRUMP Reciprocal Tariff
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs To Be Cut From 25% To 18%: Trump
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs To Be Cut From 25% To 18%: Trump
News
'Never Seen Such Dishonest Election Commissioner ’: CM Mamata After Meeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar
'Never Seen Such Dishonest Election Commissioner ’: CM Mamata After Meeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar
News
‘Govt Is Afraid’: Priyanka Gandhi Defends Rahul After Naravane Book Sparks Row | WATCH
‘Govt Is Afraid’: Priyanka Gandhi Defends Rahul After Naravane Book Sparks Row | WATCH
News
Air India Grounds London-Bengaluru Flight After Fuel Control Switch Fault Detected
Air India London-Bengaluru Flight Grounded After Fuel Control Switch Fault Detected
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Parliament Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir Reference
PARLIAMENT CLASH: Congress Defends Patriotism, Quotes Ex-Army Chief on Doklam
Patna Update: Tejashwi Yadav Questions CBI Probe in Patna NEET Student Death Case
Breaking News: Budget focuses on duties, development and disciplined growth, says CM Yogi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget