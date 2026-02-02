'Big Thanks To President Trump’: PM Modi Hails 18% Tariff Relief For Indian Products

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he had a “wonderful” conversation with US President Donald Trump, welcoming the announcement of an immediate India–US trade deal that includes a reduction of tariffs on Made in India products to 18 per cent. In a post on X, PM Modi thanked President Trump on behalf of India’s 1.4 billion people, calling the decision a major boost for bilateral economic ties. He said cooperation between “two large economies and the world’s largest democracies” would benefit citizens of both nations and unlock vast opportunities for mutually beneficial growth.

Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement.



When two large economies and the… February 2, 2026

India–US Partnership Poised To Soar

The Prime Minister also praised Trump’s leadership, saying it was vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity, and reaffirmed India’s support for his efforts on the world stage. PM Modi added that he looked forward to working closely with Trump to take the India–US partnership to “unprecedented heights.” Reacting to the development, US envoy to India Sergio Gor said the relationship between the two countries has “limitless potential.” In a post on X, Gor noted that President Trump considers PM Modi a close friend and expressed enthusiasm over the trade deal announcement.

Trump Hails PM Modi, Deal Momentum

Meanwhile, President Trump also took to Truth Social following the high-level phone call, describing PM Modi as a “powerful and respected leader” and one of his “greatest friends.” Emphasising their rapport, Trump said that he and Modi are leaders who “get things done,” underscoring the momentum behind the newly announced agreement. The trade deal marks a significant breakthrough amid prolonged negotiations and is expected to have wide-ranging implications for trade, investment, and strategic cooperation between India and the United States.