India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNews'Looking To Advance India's Vision For Terror-Free Region': PM Modi Leaves For SCO Summit

'Looking To Advance India's Vision For Terror-Free Region': PM Modi Leaves For SCO Summit

PM Modi on Saturday embarked on a two-nation visit to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, where he will attend the 26th SCO Summit.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 10:36 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi began two-nation visit to Central Asia.
  • In Uzbekistan, Modi aims to deepen trade and strategic ties.
  • Modi attends SCO Summit, meets leaders, promotes security.
  • India's vision focuses on regional security, connectivity, opportunity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday departed for a two-nation visit to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, with his trip centred on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and efforts to strengthen India's engagement with Central Asia.

PM Modi will be in Uzbekistan from August 29-30 before travelling to Bishkek, where he will attend the 26th SCO Summit from August 30 to September 1.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said India would seek to advance its vision for the SCO while working with member countries towards a region free from terrorism, separatism and extremism. 

"India has been an active and constructive member of the SCO since 2017. I look forward to advancing India's vision for the region, anchored in Security, Connectivity and Opportunity, and to working with fellow members for a region free from the scourge of terrorism, separatism and extremism, which continue to threaten peace and stability in our neighbourhood and beyond," he said. 

ALSO READ: AIMIM Expels Telangana MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig Hours After Deepfake Extortion Complaint

Focus On India-Uzbekistan Ties

PM Modi's first stop will be Tashkent, where he will undertake a state visit at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The prime minister said the strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan had made significant progress in recent years.

"I look forward to my discussions with President Mirziyoyev on further deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, and on advancing our shared visions of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Yangi Uzbekistan'," he said.

During his stay, PM Modi will also visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies. He described the visits as a tribute to the cultural and people-to-people links between India and Uzbekistan.

Modi To Attend 26th SCO Summit

From Tashkent, PM Modi will travel to Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to participate in the 26th SCO Summit.

PM Modi said he would meet Zhaparov and other SCO leaders during his visit. He will also attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, which he described as a celebration of Central Asia's living heritage.

"I also look forward to meeting President Zhaparov and other SCO leaders, and to attend the Opening Ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, a celebration of the rich living heritage of Central Asia that India holds in deep respect," he said.

The summit also marks 25 years of the organisation.

ALSO READ: Congress Leader Anil Kumar Arrested For Blocking Kerala CM Satheesan's Convoy

Security, Connectivity Among India's Priorities

According to a report by news agency PTI, PM Modi will address the SCO summit and underline India's priorities of security, connectivity and opportunity.

He is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of SCO member countries on the sidelines of the summit.

PM Modi said he expected the visit to contribute to India's pursuit of peace, stability and prosperity while strengthening the country's strategic partnerships in Central Asia and deepening its civilisational ties with the region.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is PM Modi traveling on his two-nation visit?

PM Modi is traveling to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic. His trip is centered on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and strengthening India's engagement with Central Asia.

What is the main purpose of PM Modi's visit to the Kyrgyz Republic?

PM Modi will attend the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov. He will also meet other SCO leaders and attend the 6th World Nomad Games opening ceremony.

What is India's vision for the SCO region?

India's vision for the SCO region is anchored in Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity. India seeks to work with member countries for a region free from terrorism, separatism, and extremism.

What will PM Modi discuss with the Uzbek President?

PM Modi will discuss deepening cooperation in trade, investment, digital connectivity, defence, and energy with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He will also visit the Shastri Memorial and Mahatma Gandhi Centre.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 29 Aug 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
SCO Summit PM Modi Uzbekistan Kyrgyz Republic
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'Looking To Advance India's Vision For Terror-Free Region': PM Modi Leaves For SCO Summit
'Looking To Advance India's Vision For Terror-Free Region': PM Modi Leaves For SCO Summit
World
Nepal Floods: Death Toll Crosses 600, Nearly 2,000 Missing As 15,000+ Personnel Deployed For Rescue
Nepal Floods: Death Toll Crosses 600; 15,000+ Personnel Deployed As Nearly 2,000 Still Missing
India
Congress Leader Anil Kumar Arrested For Blocking Kerala CM Satheesan's Convoy In Thiruvananthapuram
Congress Leader Anil Kumar Arrested For Blocking Kerala CM Satheesan's Convoy
India
AIMIM Expels Telangana MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig Hours After Deepfake Extortion Complaint
AIMIM Expels MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig, Seeks Immediate Resignation
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Nepal-China Rescue Halted After 5.1 Quake as Flood Zone Faces Fresh Evacuation Fears
Breaking Alert: Nepal Evacuates Mahesh Dobhan as Artificial Lake Breach Raises New Flood Threat
Breaking News: Nepal on High Alert as Burst Artificial Lake Sends Floodwaters Toward Rasuwa
Breaking News: Baba Ramdev Sends Rakhi and Sweets to Kangana Ranaut to End Recent War of Words
Political Rift: Fadnavis-Shinde Face-off Deepens Over One-Year Marathi Learning Relief for Drivers
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget