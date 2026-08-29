'Looking To Advance India's Vision For Terror-Free Region': PM Modi Leaves For SCO Summit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi began two-nation visit to Central Asia.

In Uzbekistan, Modi aims to deepen trade and strategic ties.

Modi attends SCO Summit, meets leaders, promotes security.

India's vision focuses on regional security, connectivity, opportunity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday departed for a two-nation visit to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, with his trip centred on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and efforts to strengthen India's engagement with Central Asia.

PM Modi will be in Uzbekistan from August 29-30 before travelling to Bishkek, where he will attend the 26th SCO Summit from August 30 to September 1.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said India would seek to advance its vision for the SCO while working with member countries towards a region free from terrorism, separatism and extremism.

"India has been an active and constructive member of the SCO since 2017. I look forward to advancing India's vision for the region, anchored in Security, Connectivity and Opportunity, and to working with fellow members for a region free from the scourge of terrorism, separatism and extremism, which continue to threaten peace and stability in our neighbourhood and beyond," he said.

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Focus On India-Uzbekistan Ties

PM Modi's first stop will be Tashkent, where he will undertake a state visit at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The prime minister said the strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan had made significant progress in recent years.

"I look forward to my discussions with President Mirziyoyev on further deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, and on advancing our shared visions of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Yangi Uzbekistan'," he said.

Over the next few days, will be in Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.



The programmes include:



Bilateral talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent to improve the India-Uzbekistan friendship.



Visit to the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2026

During his stay, PM Modi will also visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies. He described the visits as a tribute to the cultural and people-to-people links between India and Uzbekistan.

Modi To Attend 26th SCO Summit

From Tashkent, PM Modi will travel to Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to participate in the 26th SCO Summit.

PM Modi said he would meet Zhaparov and other SCO leaders during his visit. He will also attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, which he described as a celebration of Central Asia's living heritage.

"I also look forward to meeting President Zhaparov and other SCO leaders, and to attend the Opening Ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, a celebration of the rich living heritage of Central Asia that India holds in deep respect," he said.

The summit also marks 25 years of the organisation.

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Security, Connectivity Among India's Priorities

According to a report by news agency PTI, PM Modi will address the SCO summit and underline India's priorities of security, connectivity and opportunity.

He is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of SCO member countries on the sidelines of the summit.

PM Modi said he expected the visit to contribute to India's pursuit of peace, stability and prosperity while strengthening the country's strategic partnerships in Central Asia and deepening its civilisational ties with the region.