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HomeNewsPM Modi Departs For France, Slovakia Visit; G7 Summit, Bilateral Talks On Agenda

PM Modi Departs For France, Slovakia Visit; G7 Summit, Bilateral Talks On Agenda

PM Modi departed for a week-long visit to France and Slovakia, where he will attend the G7 Summit and hold discussions with world leaders on key bilateral and global issues.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 11:34 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for a week-long visit to France and Slovakia, during which he will attend the G7 Summit and hold discussions with world leaders on a range of bilateral and global issues.

In his departure statement, Modi said France occupies a special place in India's strategic vision while his visit to Slovakia -- the first by an Indian prime minister since the country's independence in 1993 -- marks a historic milestone and builds on the growing momentum in bilateral ties.

"France occupies a special place in India's strategic vision. Earlier this year, President Macron visited India, and we elevated our relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership," Modi said.

"When I meet President Macron in Nice, we will review the progress made since February, and chart the next steps in our cooperation. I look forward to our discussions on pressing global issues of mutual interest as well," he said.

Modi said he was looking forward to holding discussions with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava.

The prime minister said India's participation in the G7 Summit in Evian, France, reflects the confidence reposed in the country by its partners and its growing global profile.

"This is the eighth consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited. At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South," he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
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