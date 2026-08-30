PM Modi Arrives In Uzbekistan, Gets Warm Airport Welcome From President Mirziyoyev: WATCH

PM Modi's visit aims to further strengthen India’s strategic partnership with Uzbekistan and deepen the civilisational connect with the Central Asian region. He is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev.
PM Modi Gets Warm Airport Welcome From Uzbek President Mirziyoyev As He Lands In Tashkent: WATCH
PM Modi arrived in Tashkent on Saturday for a two-day visit. He is set to hold talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on trade, investment, digital connectivity, defence and energy.
- PM Modi arrived in Uzbekistan for strategic partnership talks.
- He held discussions with President Mirziyoyev, deepening cooperation.
- Agenda included trade, investment, digital, defence, and energy.
- Modi visited Yangi Uzbekistan Park, laid Independence wreath.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uzbekistan on Saturday for a two-day visit aimed at further strengthening India’s strategic partnership with the Central Asian nation.
The Prime Minister received a warm welcome at the Tashkent airport by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. PM Modi is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Mirziyoyev during his visit.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Tashkent, Uzbekistan.— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2026
During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. The two leaders will review… pic.twitter.com/7itczpdbn6
“Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Grateful to him for the special gesture. This is my fourth visit to Uzbekistan, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our bilateral relations,” PM Modi posted on X after his arrival.
Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Grateful to him for the special gesture.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2026
This is my fourth visit to Uzbekistan, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our bilateral relations.
Toshkentga yetib keldim va Prezident Shavkat Mirziyoyev… pic.twitter.com/vAjST9OzuK
PM Modi visits Yangi Uzbekistan Park
Soon after arriving in Tashkent, PM Modi visited Yangi Uzbekiston Park and laid a wreath at the Independence Monument.
Mirziyoyev accompanied him to the monument, which was established to mark the 30th anniversary of Uzbekistan’s independence and symbolises the country’s ideals of freedom and goodness.
“Upon landing in Tashkent, went to lay a wreath at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument with President Mirziyoyev. The Yangi Uzbekistan Monument reflects the aspirations and progress of the Uzbek people. Glad to begin my visit by coming here,” PM Modi said in a post on X.
Upon landing in Tashkent, went to lay a wreath at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument with President Mirziyoyev.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2026
The Yangi Uzbekistan Monument reflects the aspirations and progress of the Uzbek people. Glad to begin my visit by coming here.
Toshkentga yetib kelganimdan so‘ng,… pic.twitter.com/7VHDC0esBt
This is PM Modi’s fourth visit to Uzbekistan.
Trade, Defence, Energy On Agenda
PM Modi is in Tashkent as part of the first leg of his two-nation visit, which also includes the Kyrgyz Republic. The visit is aimed at strengthening India’s strategic partnerships in Central Asia and deepening the civilisational connect with the region.
During his two-day stay in Uzbekistan, PM Modi will discuss cooperation with Mirziyoyev in trade, investment, digital connectivity, defence and energy.
“I look forward to my discussions with President Mirziyoyev on further deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, and on advancing our shared visions of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Yangi Uzbekistan',” the prime minister said in his departure statement.
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PM To Visit Shastri Memorial
PM Modi will also visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.
The visits are a tribute to the close cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Uzbekistan.
From Tashkent, PM Modi will travel to Bishkek to participate in the 26th SCO Summit at the invitation of Kyrgyz Republic President Sadyr Zhaparov.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main purpose of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Uzbekistan?
What topics will be discussed during PM Modi's meetings in Uzbekistan?
PM Modi will discuss cooperation with President Mirziyoyev in areas such as trade, investment, digital connectivity, defence, and energy. They will also advance their shared visions of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Yangi Uzbekistan'.
What was PM Modi's first activity upon arriving in Tashkent?
Upon landing in Tashkent, PM Modi visited Yangi Uzbekistan Park. He laid a wreath at the Independence Monument, accompanied by President Mirziyoyev.
Where else will PM Modi visit in Tashkent during his trip?
PM Modi will also visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies. These visits honor the cultural and people-to-people ties.
Where will PM Modi go after his visit to Uzbekistan?
From Tashkent, PM Modi will travel to Bishkek. He is invited by Kyrgyz Republic President Sadyr Zhaparov to participate in the 26th SCO Summit.