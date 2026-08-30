PM Modi Arrives In Uzbekistan, Gets Warm Airport Welcome From President Mirziyoyev: WATCH

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English NewsNewsPM Modi Gets Warm Airport Welcome From Uzbek President Mirziyoyev As He Lands In Tashkent: WATCH

PM Modi Gets Warm Airport Welcome From Uzbek President Mirziyoyev As He Lands In Tashkent: WATCH

PM Modi arrived in Tashkent on Saturday for a two-day visit. He is set to hold talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on trade, investment, digital connectivity, defence and energy.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 07:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi arrived in Uzbekistan for strategic partnership talks.
  • He held discussions with President Mirziyoyev, deepening cooperation.
  • Agenda included trade, investment, digital, defence, and energy.
  • Modi visited Yangi Uzbekistan Park, laid Independence wreath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uzbekistan on Saturday for a two-day visit aimed at further strengthening India’s strategic partnership with the Central Asian nation.

The Prime Minister received a warm welcome at the Tashkent airport by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. PM Modi is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Mirziyoyev during his visit.

“Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Grateful to him for the special gesture. This is my fourth visit to Uzbekistan, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our bilateral relations,” PM Modi posted on X after his arrival.

PM Modi visits Yangi Uzbekistan Park

Soon after arriving in Tashkent, PM Modi visited Yangi Uzbekiston Park and laid a wreath at the Independence Monument.

Mirziyoyev accompanied him to the monument, which was established to mark the 30th anniversary of Uzbekistan’s independence and symbolises the country’s ideals of freedom and goodness.

“Upon landing in Tashkent, went to lay a wreath at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument with President Mirziyoyev. The Yangi Uzbekistan Monument reflects the aspirations and progress of the Uzbek people. Glad to begin my visit by coming here,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

This is PM Modi’s fourth visit to Uzbekistan. 

Trade, Defence, Energy On Agenda

PM Modi is in Tashkent as part of the first leg of his two-nation visit, which also includes the Kyrgyz Republic. The visit is aimed at strengthening India’s strategic partnerships in Central Asia and deepening the civilisational connect with the region.

During his two-day stay in Uzbekistan, PM Modi will discuss cooperation with Mirziyoyev in trade, investment, digital connectivity, defence and energy.

“I look forward to my discussions with President Mirziyoyev on further deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, and on advancing our shared visions of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Yangi Uzbekistan',” the prime minister said in his departure statement.

ALSO READ: 'If Hindus Want No Muslims In Bharat, They Are Not Hindus': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat In US

PM To Visit Shastri Memorial

PM Modi will also visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.

The visits are a tribute to the close cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Uzbekistan.

From Tashkent, PM Modi will travel to Bishkek to participate in the 26th SCO Summit at the invitation of Kyrgyz Republic President Sadyr Zhaparov.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main purpose of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Uzbekistan?

PM Modi's visit aims to further strengthen India’s strategic partnership with Uzbekistan and deepen the civilisational connect with the Central Asian region. He is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev.

What topics will be discussed during PM Modi's meetings in Uzbekistan?

PM Modi will discuss cooperation with President Mirziyoyev in areas such as trade, investment, digital connectivity, defence, and energy. They will also advance their shared visions of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Yangi Uzbekistan'.

What was PM Modi's first activity upon arriving in Tashkent?

Upon landing in Tashkent, PM Modi visited Yangi Uzbekistan Park. He laid a wreath at the Independence Monument, accompanied by President Mirziyoyev.

Where else will PM Modi visit in Tashkent during his trip?

PM Modi will also visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies. These visits honor the cultural and people-to-people ties.

Where will PM Modi go after his visit to Uzbekistan?

From Tashkent, PM Modi will travel to Bishkek. He is invited by Kyrgyz Republic President Sadyr Zhaparov to participate in the 26th SCO Summit.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 30 Aug 2026 07:47 AM (IST)
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