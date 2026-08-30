PM Modi Arrives In Uzbekistan, Gets Warm Airport Welcome From President Mirziyoyev: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi arrived in Uzbekistan for strategic partnership talks.

He held discussions with President Mirziyoyev, deepening cooperation.

Agenda included trade, investment, digital, defence, and energy.

Modi visited Yangi Uzbekistan Park, laid Independence wreath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uzbekistan on Saturday for a two-day visit aimed at further strengthening India’s strategic partnership with the Central Asian nation.

The Prime Minister received a warm welcome at the Tashkent airport by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. PM Modi is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Mirziyoyev during his visit.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Tashkent, Uzbekistan.



During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. The two leaders will review… pic.twitter.com/7itczpdbn6 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2026

“Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Grateful to him for the special gesture. This is my fourth visit to Uzbekistan, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our bilateral relations,” PM Modi posted on X after his arrival.

Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Grateful to him for the special gesture.



This is my fourth visit to Uzbekistan, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our bilateral relations.



Toshkentga yetib keldim va Prezident Shavkat Mirziyoyev… pic.twitter.com/vAjST9OzuK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2026

PM Modi visits Yangi Uzbekistan Park

Soon after arriving in Tashkent, PM Modi visited Yangi Uzbekiston Park and laid a wreath at the Independence Monument.

Mirziyoyev accompanied him to the monument, which was established to mark the 30th anniversary of Uzbekistan’s independence and symbolises the country’s ideals of freedom and goodness.

“Upon landing in Tashkent, went to lay a wreath at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument with President Mirziyoyev. The Yangi Uzbekistan Monument reflects the aspirations and progress of the Uzbek people. Glad to begin my visit by coming here,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Upon landing in Tashkent, went to lay a wreath at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument with President Mirziyoyev.



The Yangi Uzbekistan Monument reflects the aspirations and progress of the Uzbek people. Glad to begin my visit by coming here.



Toshkentga yetib kelganimdan so‘ng,… pic.twitter.com/7VHDC0esBt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2026

This is PM Modi’s fourth visit to Uzbekistan.

Trade, Defence, Energy On Agenda

PM Modi is in Tashkent as part of the first leg of his two-nation visit, which also includes the Kyrgyz Republic. The visit is aimed at strengthening India’s strategic partnerships in Central Asia and deepening the civilisational connect with the region.

During his two-day stay in Uzbekistan, PM Modi will discuss cooperation with Mirziyoyev in trade, investment, digital connectivity, defence and energy.

“I look forward to my discussions with President Mirziyoyev on further deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, and on advancing our shared visions of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Yangi Uzbekistan',” the prime minister said in his departure statement.

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PM To Visit Shastri Memorial

PM Modi will also visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.

The visits are a tribute to the close cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Uzbekistan.

From Tashkent, PM Modi will travel to Bishkek to participate in the 26th SCO Summit at the invitation of Kyrgyz Republic President Sadyr Zhaparov.