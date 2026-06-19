PETA Opposes Bid To Shift Elephant Madhuri, Cites Court-Ordered Rehabilitation

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India on Friday alleged that Kolhapur-based Nandini Math has moved the Supreme Court-appointed High Powered Committee (HPC) seeking the return of elephant Madhuri (also known as Mahadevi) from the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT), commonly known as Vantara, in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Addressing a press conference, representatives of the animal rights organisation claimed that the proposal would effectively reverse the rehabilitation process ordered by the HPC, the Bombay High Court and later upheld by the Supreme Court.

Court-Ordered Rehabilitation Cited By PETA

According to PETA India, Madhuri had lived at Nandini Math, officially known as Shree Swastishree Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami Sansthan Math (Karvir), Nandani, for more than three decades before being shifted to RKTEWT.

The organisation said the HPC, in an order dated June 3, 2025, and the Bombay High Court, in a judgment dated July 16, 2025, directed that the elephant be permanently rehabilitated at the Jamnagar facility after considering concerns about her physical and psychological well-being.

PETA India said court proceedings had taken note of health issues including chronic foot disease, arthritis and behavioural signs of distress, which it attributed to years of confinement and limited social interaction.

Past Incidents And Health Concerns Highlighted

The organisation also referred to incidents involving Madhuri while she was housed at the Math, including the death of the institution's chief priest in 2017 and an attack on a man during a procession in 2022.

Speaking at the press conference, PETA India Vice President of Policy Khushboo Gupta said the elephant's current environment provides access to veterinary care and social interaction with other elephants, both of which she described as important for Madhuri's continued rehabilitation.

According to PETA India, Madhuri has been receiving specialised treatment since her relocation to RKTEWT and has formed social bonds with other rescued elephants at the facility.

The organisation further questioned earlier public discussions about establishing a specialised elephant rehabilitation centre in Maharashtra. It claimed that while such plans had been publicly outlined, the proposal now before the HPC envisages Madhuri being housed at the Math premises instead.

PETA Opposes Relocation

PETA India expressed concern over the possibility of transporting the elephant by road from Jamnagar to Kolhapur, arguing that Madhuri continues to require specialised treatment for chronic foot and skeletal conditions.

The organisation said the HPC has not approved the relocation request and that the Bombay High Court's rehabilitation order remains in force. It added that it has filed objections before the committee, seeking Madhuri's continued residence at RKTEWT in accordance with existing judicial directions.