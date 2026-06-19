Kolhapur-based Nandini Math has approached the Supreme Court-appointed High Powered Committee (HPC). They are seeking the return of elephant Madhuri from the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT) in Jamnagar.
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PETA Opposes Bid To Shift Elephant Madhuri, Cites Court-Ordered Rehabilitation
PETA India opposed Nandini Math's bid to bring elephant Madhuri back from Vantara, saying courts ordered her rehabilitation in Jamnagar and relocation could disrupt ongoing treatment and welfare.
- Nandini Math seeks elephant Madhuri's return from Vantara facility.
- PETA opposes, citing court-ordered rehabilitation and Madhuri's health issues.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Nandini Math seeking regarding elephant Madhuri?
Why was elephant Madhuri initially moved to the Jamnagar facility?
Madhuri was moved to Jamnagar for permanent rehabilitation based on orders from the HPC and Bombay High Court. This was due to concerns about her physical and psychological well-being, including chronic foot disease, arthritis, and distress.
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