PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi's Position Under Threat? Asim Munir Reportedly Upset After Pakistan's Loss To India

According to media reports, the scale of the loss has intensified pressure on PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. It is claimed that Asim Munir has expressed strong dissatisfaction to PM Shehbaz Sharif.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 09:13 PM (IST)

India registered a comprehensive 61-run victory over Pakistan in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, a result that has sparked significant political and institutional ripples in Pakistan. While the defeat was emphatic on the field, its aftermath has reportedly intensified scrutiny of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its leadership. Criticism from former players and reports of dissatisfaction within Pakistan’s establishment have shifted attention from the scoreboard to questions around preparation, governance and public statements made ahead of the match.

Mounting Pressure On PCB Leadership

According to media reports, the scale of the loss has intensified pressure on PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. It is claimed that Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir has expressed strong dissatisfaction regarding the handling of cricket affairs, including remarks made prior to the match.

Reports further suggest that Munir conveyed concerns to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, criticising what has been described as mismanagement, inadequate preparation and unnecessary public statements. There are indications that sections within Pakistan are calling for accountability at the administrative level.

The controversy is linked to earlier comments by Naqvi, who had asserted that neither he nor the government feared pressure from India or the International Cricket Council. He had also referenced the army chief in that context, remarks that have reportedly drawn discomfort within parts of the establishment following the defeat.

The episode highlights how India-Pakistan cricket encounters continue to extend beyond sport, influencing broader political and institutional discourse.

Dominant Win On The Field

India posted 175 for 7 in their 20 overs, with Ishan Kishan delivering a standout performance. The left-hander scored 77 runs off 40 balls, striking 10 fours and three sixes to anchor the innings.

Pakistan’s response faltered early, and the side was bowled out for 114 in 18 overs. The 61-run margin underscored the gulf in performance and raised concerns within Pakistan over team readiness and strategic planning for the tournament.

Former Pakistani cricketers have publicly questioned the squad’s preparation and overall management structure following the defeat.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 09:13 PM (IST)
