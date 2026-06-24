Passport Is Travel Document, Not Proof Of Citizenship: MEA

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian citizens gained wider visa-free access to many nations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified that a passport should be regarded as a travel document and not as proof of Indian citizenship, while highlighting significant improvements in passport services and international mobility for Indian citizens. The ministry said the government's focus remains on making passport services faster, more transparent and widely accessible. The update comes as India records a sharp increase in passport issuance and expands global travel opportunities for its citizens through visa-free, visa-on-arrival and e-visa arrangements with countries around the world.

Citizenship Clarification

A senior MEA official stressed that a passport is issued to facilitate international travel and should not be treated as evidence of citizenship. The clarification comes amid continued efforts to streamline passport-related services and improve public awareness of the document's purpose.

The ministry said India provided 1.5 crore passport-related services in 2025, including the issuance of 1.39 crore passports. Excluding police verification, the average processing time for a passport has been reduced to six days.

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Wider Global Access

The MEA also highlighted the growing international mobility available to Indian passport holders. According to the ministry, 27 countries now offer visa-free entry to Indian citizens, up from 16 countries in 2019.

In addition, 47 countries provide visa-on-arrival facilities, while 66 countries offer e-visa access. Officials said these developments reflect India's expanding global engagement and improving travel opportunities for Indian citizens.

The ministry also pointed to mobility agreements signed with several European countries. These arrangements are designed to facilitate travel for students, academics, trainees, tourists and business professionals while also creating structured mechanisms for addressing irregular migration.

Meanwhile, passport infrastructure has expanded significantly over the past decade. India now has 545 Passport Seva Kendras and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras, compared with just 77 centres ten years ago. The government opened 10 new centres last year and plans to add another 10 during the current year.

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